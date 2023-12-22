Avera Medical Minute
Emma Ronsiek dominates to lead Creighton over SDSU

O'Gorman alum scores 19 points and blocks seven shots in Blue Jays 58-46 victory
O'Gorman alum scores 19 points and blocks seven shots in 58-46 win over Jackrabbits
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s basketball dropped a 58-46 battle to No. 21 Creighton Thursday night at D.J. Sokol Arena.

The Jackrabbit defense held the Bluejays nearly 20 points below their season average, but were held to their second-lowest scoring output of the season on the offensive end. Creighton had the edge in 3-pointers made (8-2), points off turnovers (12-8) and second chance points (9-6).

Brooklyn Meyer and Tori Nelson paced the Jackrabbits with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Meyer also notched seven rebounds while Nelson tallied six assists, five boards, three blocks and three steals for the Jackrabbits.

Paige Meyer contributed a team-high eight rebounds to go with seven points and three assists. Mesa Byom added six points and six rebounds and Madysen Vlastuin had five points and four boards. Paige Meyer and Vlastuin accounted for the team’s only baskets from long range.

SDSU opened the contest 7-for-10 from the floor for a 15-4 lead over the first five minutes. Brooklyn Meyer scored six points in that stretch. The Jacks led 19-11 after 10 minutes.

Creighton did the majority of its damage in the second quarter, outscoring SDSU 18-4 in the period to lead 29-23 at halftime. A 10-2 Creighton run in the third period stretched its lead to 14 with 10 minutes to play.

The Jackrabbits outscored the Bluejays 16-14 in the fourth and cut the deficit to 10 twice but could not make a comeback push.

Creighton had the final edge in blocks (9-3), assists (19-16) and steals (8-3). The Jacks out-rebounded the Jays, 39-33.

Emma Ronsieck led Creighton with 19 points and seven blocks. Morgan Maly recorded 13 points and five rebounds.

NOTES

  • SDSU is 5-11 against Creighton all-time.
  • SDSU is 0-4 against ranked opponents this season and 17-40 all-time.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are off until they open Summit League play at North Dakota New Year’s Eve in Grand Forks.

