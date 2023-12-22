Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud

Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former radio host in the Sioux Falls area is facing fraud charges.

According to court documents, Jeff Thurn has been indicted for wire fraud.

Documents say Thurn ran a scheme that involved a fictitious ticket buying business and telling investors he could get them a certain amount of profit on the secondary market.

Investigators say investors sent Thurn over $5 million between 2015 and 2022, which he then used for himself.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls closed for police situation
UPDATE: 30-year-old man arrested following Sioux Falls standoff
Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community
28-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
ATF raids Mitchell Roofing & Siding
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Name released in fatal Lincoln County crash

Latest News

AAA projects 372,000 South Dakotans traveling over Christmas, New Year's
372,000 South Dakotans expected to travel over Christmas, New Year’s
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
Third rescue on Upper Red Lake
Three rescue missions happen in one week on Upper Red Lake