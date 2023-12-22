Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former radio host in the Sioux Falls area is facing fraud charges.
According to court documents, Jeff Thurn has been indicted for wire fraud.
Documents say Thurn ran a scheme that involved a fictitious ticket buying business and telling investors he could get them a certain amount of profit on the secondary market.
Investigators say investors sent Thurn over $5 million between 2015 and 2022, which he then used for himself.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.