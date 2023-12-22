Iowa school district rolls out electric buses as part of EPA program

LOGAN, Iowa. (WOWT) - Logan-Magnolia is a school district with 650 students and six bus routes.

It’s led by Superintendent Tom Ridder, who saved the district from buying five new school buses: a $750,000 expense.

“I was a little skeptical at first,” said Ridder. “Sounded like one of those deals that seem too good to be true.”

After further research, he learned it was legitimate.

“We were able to determine that we would be able to get five [diesel]buses replaced with five electric buses at no cost,” Ridder said.

It’s because of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus Program” funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021. It earmarks $5 billion over five years for the program from fiscal year 2022 through 2026.

The program aims to replace dated diesel school buses, 10 years or older, with zero-emission and low-emission models. Since the program launched last year, more than 2,300 school buses across the country are set to be replaced.

Five of Logan Magnolia’s buses qualified.

In exchange for the free electric buses and charging stations, the district had to decommission five outdated diesel buses. The federal government paid for the buses and charging hookups. MidAmerican Energy Company paid for the necessary electric work.

Logan-Magnolia is one of the few school districts in the area to take advantage of this program.

“The reason we’re doing it is because there will be less emissions going into the air and basically, it’s a cost-saving measure for our district,” said Ridder.

The buses are indistinguishable from afar, painted the same staple yellow as any other bus, marked with the same familiar block lettering.

“It’s more the nuances of [driving] a vehicle than it is how it’s powered and fueled,” said Kurtis Hinkle, the transportation director for the district.

Hinkle said the rollout has been smoother than expected. One of the bus drivers said the ride has been just as smooth.

“[It’s] just like any vehicle,” said driver Jerry Zaiser.

“Every time something changes, there’s always the what-if and how exactly it’s going to work,” said Hinkle.

So far, the drivers said they come back with a 75% charge following their bus routes, hills have not been a problem. And it’s diesel buses that pose a challenge in the cold, winter months, said Hinkle. These electric ones are stored and charged inside.

“It’s exciting. We feel like we’re setting a trend,” said Ridder. “And the reality is that electric buses are here to stay.”

The buses and batteries are expected to last eight years. After that, the district can decide what type of buses they want to replace them with. In the meantime, based on last year’s fuel costs, the superintendent estimates these electric buses will save the district $30,000 in that department.

