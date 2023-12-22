Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been charged with Reckless Operation of a Boat in an incident that happened on Lake Madison in July.

43-year-old Kent Duncan was charged after the jet ski he was driving hit and killed 13-year-old Emily Gorman of Sioux Falls last Fourth of July weekend.

Court documents indicate that on July 3, 2023, Duncan’s jet ski was traveling over 35 miles per hour when he struck Gorman after Gorman fell off a tube being pulled by another jet ski. Gorman died as a result of her injuries.

The Gorman family released the following statement: “We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our dear Emmy. This has been an incredibly difficult time for us. We are grateful for the unwavering commitment and efforts of law enforcement officers and detectives in their ongoing investigation into Emmy’s death. During this time, we request privacy as we navigate the criminal process and seek justice for our daughter.”

The case was investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Duncan’s initial court date is set for Jan. 18 of next year.

