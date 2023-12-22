Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been charged with Reckless Operation of a Boat in an incident that happened on Lake Madison in July.

43-year-old Kent Duncan was charged after the jet ski he was driving hit and killed 13-year-old Emily Gorman of Sioux Falls last Fourth of July weekend.

The Gorman family released the following statement: “We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our dear Emmy. This has been an incredibly difficult time for us. We are grateful for the unwavering commitment and efforts of law enforcement officers and detectives in their ongoing investigation into Emmy’s death. During this time, we request privacy as we navigate the criminal process and seek justice for our daughter.”

The case was investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Duncan’s initial court date is set for Jan. 18 of next year.

