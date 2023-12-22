South Dakota ranks among states with highest rate of STIs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there are many ways to be proud of our state leading the way in trends, there is one high-ranking position the state of South Dakota needs to find a way to lower.

According to the CDC, South Dakota has one of the highest rates of sexually transmitted infections per capita in the nation.

Health care providers weighed in on how to recognize the symptoms and find treatment.

It’s part of the pre-natal health care routine that Doctor Amy Kelley orders for all patients. Testing for sexually transmitted infections.

“Chlamydia rates have doubled in the past couple of years, and our syphilis rates have gone through the roof,” said Dr. Kelley.

She says about five years ago, there were up to 60 syphilis cases in a year.

“And now, we might hit 1,000,” she said.

“For our population, we have the highest syphilis rate in the country,” she said.

The infection can be debilitating to patients. It can also be passed on to an unborn child.

“It can lead to neurological issues, including blindness and deafness,” said Dr. Kelley.

Doctors at Fall Community Health educate their patients about symptoms.

“Pain during urination is definitely one of those, discharge, and I also just think of lower belly pain — kind of this cramping down in the lower belly that could be a sign of an infection as well,” said Dr. Jennifer Tinguely.

In an attempt to reduce the spread, they’re suggesting routine testing.

“We’re encouraging our providers just to do baseline testing because you will find these surprise cases where somebody wasn’t having symptoms,” said Dr. Tinguely.

“We’ll just order the test to just go to the lab. So we try to make it as easy as possible for people,” said Dr. Kelley.

After the holiday break, Falls Community Health will be offering free walk-in testing on Monday and Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons at their Main Street location.

Condoms can protect yourself and your partner.

“We have condom dispensers out in our lobby. We have condom dispensers placed at certain bars around town,” said Tinguely.

Dr. Kelley believes a better understanding can prevent the spread.

“We also don’t have a standard for sex education. So that means that you may get none in school. And it’s a hard thing to talk about sometimes with their parents. So then, where are you learning this stuff? You’re not.”

“Clear the slate. Let’s just make sure that everything’s okay. And it’s reassuring for the next partner that you may be with,” said Dr. Tinguely.

With the limited availability of penicillin, treatment for syphilis is more of a challenge, as patients need to take several pills a day for up to four weeks. Both doctors stress the importance of taking the full course of medication.

