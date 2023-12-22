Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A strong start to Bergen Reilly’s college career to build on

Sioux Falls native an All-American in her freshman season for Nebraska volleyball team
Sioux Falls native started all 35 matches as setter
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, FL (Dakota News Now) - Short of winning the national championship it’s hard to imagine a better freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhusker volleyball team than the one Sioux Falls native Bergen Reilly just turned in.

From the season opener, to playing in front of 92,000 at Memorial Stadium in August, and all the way on the through the NCAA Tournament, the O’Gorman alum started in all 35 matches this seasons for the Huskers, becoming the first freshman to ever win Big Ten’s Setter of the Year award while also earning second team All-American Honors.

And with this kind of experience in year one, one can only imagine where Reilly go over the next three years and how much better her team will get considering they didn’t have a senior on the roster this year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community
We’ve asked nonprofit consultant Michael Wyland to review the public tax returns, which raise...
Apple Tree closures: Tax returns raise questions
Rock County fatal hit-and-run vehicle found in Sioux Falls
Part of Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls closed for police situation
UPDATE: 30-year-old man arrested following Sioux Falls standoff
Marshall woman dies from stabbing injuries

Latest News

Madison puts back a rebound during their win at Baltic
"Battle of the Bulldogs" in Baltic goes to visiting Madison
Sioux Falls Native Emma Ronsiek leads Creighton past SDSU
Emma Ronsiek dominates to lead Creighton over SDSU
Maxwell Woods high-fives friends on signing day after signing to play for SDSU
Culture & history of great backs leads Minnesota's Mr. Football to flip from NDSU to SDSU
Despite coming so close to grabbing back the lead, South Dakota State can't hang with Wyoming...
South Dakota State can’t catch up to Wyoming in El Paso