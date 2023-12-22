A strong start to Bergen Reilly’s college career to build on

TAMPA, FL (Dakota News Now) - Short of winning the national championship it’s hard to imagine a better freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhusker volleyball team than the one Sioux Falls native Bergen Reilly just turned in.

From the season opener, to playing in front of 92,000 at Memorial Stadium in August, and all the way on the through the NCAA Tournament, the O’Gorman alum started in all 35 matches this seasons for the Huskers, becoming the first freshman to ever win Big Ten’s Setter of the Year award while also earning second team All-American Honors.

And with this kind of experience in year one, one can only imagine where Reilly go over the next three years and how much better her team will get considering they didn’t have a senior on the roster this year.

