Tea Area girls topple Brandon Valley

Titans improve to 5-0 following 58-51 victory
Titans 5-0 after defeating Lynx 58-51
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it was their closest game of the year after winning their previous four by an average margin of 32 points, the result remains the same for the Tea Area Titan girls basketball team.

Another perfect notch in the win column.

The Titans survived a tough Brandon Valley team 58-51 to improve to 5-0 on the season Thursday night in Tea.

Tea senior Katie Vasecka led all scorers with 27 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Mara Grant also had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Kennedi Deckert led the visiting Lynx with 17 points.

