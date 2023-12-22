Tea Area girls topple Brandon Valley

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it was their closest game of the year after winning their previous four by an average margin of 32 points, the result remains the same for the Tea Area Titan girls basketball team.

Another perfect notch in the win column.

The Titans survived a tough Brandon Valley team 58-51 to improve to 5-0 on the season Thursday night in Tea.

Tea senior Katie Vasecka led all scorers with 27 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Mara Grant also had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Kennedi Deckert led the visiting Lynx with 17 points.

