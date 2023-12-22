Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase

Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates. (WISN)
By WISN via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAFIELD, Wis, (WISN) - Two 10-year-old boys are dead in Wisconsin after a police pursuit ended in a car crash.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies in Waukesha County tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates.

The driver did not stop and the deputies pursued the vehicle until it crashed, according to the sheriff’s department.

The two boys, both identified as the driver’s sons, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have license plates. (WISN)

The 29-year-old man who was driving was critically injured, but is stable, the sheriff’s department said. His 29-year-old girlfriend is in stable condition.

The couple’s 6-year-old daughter and the driver’s 14-year-old niece were was also listed in critical condition.

All six occupants in the crashed vehicle were from Milwaukee.

The driver had a warrant for possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community
We’ve asked nonprofit consultant Michael Wyland to review the public tax returns, which raise...
Apple Tree closures: Tax returns raise questions
Rock County fatal hit-and-run vehicle found in Sioux Falls
Part of Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls closed for police situation
UPDATE: 30-year-old man arrested following Sioux Falls standoff
Marshall woman dies from stabbing injuries

Latest News

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
'This kind of situation is preventable': 10-year-olds killed in police chase, crash
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
10-year-old boys killed in police chase, crash
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka drives during their win over Brandon Valley
Tea girls top Brandon Valley