Canton wrestlers sweep team titles at McCook Central/Montrose Invitational

Five C-Hawk boys and girls win individual championships to lead charge
Canton boys and girls wrestlers win team titles
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If there’s one thing high school wrestling programs in South Dakota could ask Santa for this Christmas it might be for an end to Canton’s dominance in Class B.

The C-Hawk boys have won three of the last four State Dual Championships and six consecutive traditional team championships.

Judging by the results of Friday’s McCook Central/Montrose Invitational it appears all those other teams may be getting a lump of coal in their stockings.

The C-Hawks had a dominant day in Salem, with five wrestlers winning individual titles to lead Canton to the team title nearly 70 points ahead of runner-up Philip. Canton’s girls also had five individual champions to win the girls’ meet with Central Lyon/George-Little Rock runner up.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights!

Full results are listed below:

TEAM STANDINGS

BOYS

Canton wins with Philip runner-up
Canton wins with Philip runner-up(Dakota News Now)

GIRLS

Canton wins team title with Central Lyon/George-Little Rock runner-up
Canton wins team title with Central Lyon/George-Little Rock runner-up(Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

BOYS

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Carter Kendrick of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Rylan Robbins of Winner
  • 3rd Place - Judd Hansen of Burke/Gregory
  • 4th Place - Gatlin Cordes of Philip Area
  • 5th Place - Ryvr Larson of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 6th Place - Hayes Holter of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 7th Place - Michael Branaugh of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 8th Place - Chase Henriksen of Kingsbury County

1st Place Match

  • Carter Kendrick (Canton) 11-2, Fr. over Rylan Robbins (Winner) 12-3, 8th. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Judd Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 23-2, So. over Gatlin Cordes (Philip Area) 11-4, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Ryvr Larson (Bon Homme/Avon) 13-4, Fr. over Hayes Holter (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 10-9, 8th. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

  • Michael Branaugh (Bon Homme/Avon) 10-2, 8th. over Chase Henriksen (Kingsbury County) 12-9, Fr. (MD 12-2)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Brody Gossen of Marion/Freeman
  • 2nd Place - Landon Walker of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Roukyn Robbins of Winner
  • 4th Place - Landon Flogstad of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 5th Place - Logun Pankratz of Marion/Freeman
  • 6th Place - Corbin Palsma of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 7th Place - Chance Wagner of Philip Area
  • 8th Place - Jack Stuwe of Potter County

1st Place Match

  • Brody Gossen (Marion/Freeman) 17-1, Fr. over Landon Walker (Canton) 16-3, Jr. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Roukyn Robbins (Winner) 16-5, 7th. over Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

  • Logun Pankratz (Marion/Freeman) 4-2, Fr. over Corbin Palsma (Bon Homme/Avon) 12-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match

  • Chance Wagner (Philip Area) 5-5, 8th. over Jack Stuwe (Potter County) 8-12, 8th. (MD 9-0)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Zach Bartels of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Easton Tschetter of Marion/Freeman
  • 3rd Place - Tukker Boe of Philip Area
  • 4th Place - Ashton Hill of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
  • 5th Place - Vincent Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 6th Place - Cody Zell of Kingsbury County
  • 7th Place - Nicholas Schlachter of Potter County
  • 8th Place - Parker Randall of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

  • Zach Bartels (Canton) 16-3, Jr. over Easton Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 18-1, 8th. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Tukker Boe (Philip Area) 11-3, Sr. over Ashton Hill (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 11-4, Jr. (Fall 2:19)

5th Place Match

  • Vincent Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 13-5, Fr. over Cody Zell (Kingsbury County) 14-5, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

7th Place Match

  • Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 10-5, Sr. over Parker Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 16-6, Fr. (M. For.)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Maxton Brozik of Winner
  • 2nd Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Kayden Carter of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
  • 4th Place - Aiden Schrempp of Canton
  • 5th Place - Alek Kuchta of Parker
  • 6th Place - Finley McConniel of Marion/Freeman
  • 7th Place - Asher Peterson of Philip Area
  • 8th Place - Kason Barry of Philip Area

1st Place Match

  • Maxton Brozik (Winner) 17-2, Sr. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 16-3, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Kayden Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 12-3, Sr. over Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 15-5, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

  • Alek Kuchta (Parker) 19-6, Jr. over Finley McConniel (Marion/Freeman) 14-11, Jr. (Fall 2:13)

7th Place Match

  • Asher Peterson (Philip Area) 5-5, Sr. over Kason Barry (Philip Area) 12-8, 8th. (Dec 2-0)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ashton Keller of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 3rd Place - Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 4th Place - Conner Zens of Redfield
  • 5th Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau
  • 6th Place - Luke Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 7th Place - Keaton Prehiem of Marion/Freeman
  • 8th Place - Sutton Murphy of Kingsbury County

1st Place Match

  • Ashton Keller (Canton) 14-0, Sr. over Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 14-1, Jr. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Avon) 15-4, Jr. over Conner Zens (Redfield) 19-3, So. (Fall 3:47)

5th Place Match

  • Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 12-6, Sr. over Luke Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 11-8, 8th. (Fall 0:31)

7th Place Match

  • Keaton Prehiem (Marion/Freeman) 13-8, Jr. over Sutton Murphy (Kingsbury County) 5-6, Fr. (Fall 1:13)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Karson Keiser of Winner
  • 2nd Place - Konner Osborn of Winner
  • 3rd Place - Johnny Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place - Preston Nedved of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 5th Place - Jerimiah Friman of Parker
  • 6th Place - Calvin Caba of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 7th Place - Chase Adam of Canton
  • 8th Place - Joshua Popkes Jr of Canistota

1st Place Match

  • Karson Keiser (Winner) 17-3, Jr. over Konner Osborn (Winner) 14-4, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Johnny Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 15-4, So. over Preston Nedved (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 4-2, 8th. (Fall 1:53)

5th Place Match

  • Jerimiah Friman (Parker) 11-6, Jr. over Calvin Caba (Bon Homme/Avon) 9-8, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

7th Place Match

  • Chase Adam (Canton) 11-6, Fr. over Joshua Popkes Jr (Canistota) 10-9, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

144

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Teague Granum of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Michael Even of Parker
  • 3rd Place - Ethan Rearick of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
  • 4th Place - Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 5th Place - Ryken Orel of Winner
  • 6th Place - Paxton Nedved of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 7th Place - Latham Gabriel of Philip Area
  • 8th Place - Braydon Oldenkamp of Lyman

1st Place Match

  • Teague Granum (Canton) 17-3, Jr. over Michael Even (Parker) 17-6, Jr. (Fall 1:07)

3rd Place Match

  • Ethan Rearick (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 10-5, So. over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Avon) 14-4, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

  • Ryken Orel (Winner) 16-6, So. over Paxton Nedved (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 11-5, Fr. (M. For.)

7th Place Match

  • Latham Gabriel (Philip Area) 6-5, So. over Braydon Oldenkamp (Lyman) 16-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

150

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Tate Miller of Howard
  • 3rd Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area
  • 4th Place - Carter Konechne of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 5th Place - Riley Pankratz of Parker
  • 6th Place - Tasyn Ockenga of Canton
  • 7th Place - Luke Guthmiller of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 8th Place - Carson Finn of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

1st Place Match

  • Ayson Rice (Canton) 17-0, Sr. over Tate Miller (Howard) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 2:54)

3rd Place Match

  • Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 11-2, Jr. over Carter Konechne (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 14-7, 8th. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Riley Pankratz (Parker) 12-6, So. over Tasyn Ockenga (Canton) 7-3, So. (Dec 10-9)

7th Place Match

  • Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Avon) 12-9, So. over Carson Finn (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 6-9, 8th. (Dec 7-0)

157

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kale Crowser of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place - Jackson Caba of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 3rd Place - Jude Sargent of Winner
  • 4th Place - Aidan Kranz of Canton
  • 5th Place - Collin Dean of Redfield
  • 6th Place - August Bartels of Winner
  • 7th Place - Hayes Havlik of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
  • 8th Place - Ivan Stuwe of Potter County

1st Place Match

  • Kale Crowser (Philip Area) 13-1, Jr. over Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Avon) 15-4, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jude Sargent (Winner) 14-7, Sr. over Aidan Kranz (Canton) 13-5, So. (SV-1 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Collin Dean (Redfield) 13-6, Jr. over August Bartels (Winner) 6-9, Jr. (Fall 1:39)

7th Place Match

  • Hayes Havlik (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 10-4, So. over Ivan Stuwe (Potter County) 4-9, So. (Fall 1:49)

165

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jackson Remmers of Howard
  • 2nd Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area
  • 3rd Place - Lucas Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 5th Place - Tate Tolsma of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 6th Place - Justin Klein of Flandreau
  • 7th Place - John Halverson of Canton
  • 8th Place - Kaleb Johnson of Kingsbury County

1st Place Match

  • Jackson Remmers (Howard) 15-0, Sr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 9-2, Sr. (MD 15-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Lucas Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 16-1, Jr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 18-2, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tate Tolsma (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 16-9, Jr. over Justin Klein (Flandreau) 15-9, So. (Fall 3:56)

7th Place Match

  • John Halverson (Canton) 11-9, Sr. over Kaleb Johnson (Kingsbury County) 10-6, Jr. (Fall 3:17)

175

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place - Weston Remmers of Howard
  • 3rd Place - Rory McManus of Lyman
  • 4th Place - Kolton Vlcek of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 5th Place - Tyson Eddy of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
  • 6th Place - Dylan Buseman of Parker
  • 7th Place - Kellen Cihak-Brozik of Winner
  • 8th Place - Garret Westendorf of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 10-1, Sr. over Weston Remmers (Howard) 10-2, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Rory McManus (Lyman) 16-6, Sr. over Kolton Vlcek (Bon Homme/Avon) 15-7, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tyson Eddy (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 10-5, Jr. over Dylan Buseman (Parker) 18-7, Fr. (Dec 8-3)

7th Place Match

  • Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) 11-7, Jr. over Garret Westendorf (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 6-11, So. (Fall 2:55)

190

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jhett Eklund of Burke/Gregory
  • 2nd Place - Quinn Moon of Philip Area
  • 3rd Place - Isaiah Crownover of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 4th Place - Camden Murray of Redfield
  • 5th Place - Mason Curtis of Winner
  • 6th Place - Marshall Holz of Kingsbury County
  • 7th Place - Logan Radant of Winner
  • 8th Place - Gabriel Martian of Howard

1st Place Match

  • Jhett Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 17-5, Jr. over Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 8-4, Sr. (Fall 0:47)

3rd Place Match

  • Isaiah Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 13-3, Fr. over Camden Murray (Redfield) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

  • Mason Curtis (Winner) 12-9, Fr. over Marshall Holz (Kingsbury County) 10-5, Jr. (MD 8-0)

7th Place Match

  • Logan Radant (Winner) 3-6, Jr. over Gabriel Martian (Howard) 8-7, So. (Fall 0:58)

215

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
  • 2nd Place - Chase Mcgillivary of Redfield
  • 3rd Place - Hunter Richmond of Canton
  • 4th Place - Connor Johnson of Kingsbury County
  • 5th Place - Kade Braun of Burke/Gregory
  • 6th Place - Cody Sassaman of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 7th Place - Parker Mathis of Winner
  • 8th Place - Adley Reindl of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Levi Wieman (Parker) 22-0, Sr. over Chase Mcgillivary (Redfield) 11-2, Sr. (Fall 1:47)

3rd Place Match

  • Hunter Richmond (Canton) 10-4, Jr. over Connor Johnson (Kingsbury County) 12-4, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

  • Kade Braun (Burke/Gregory) 21-5, Sr. over Cody Sassaman (Bon Homme/Avon) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 1:40)

7th Place Match

  • Parker Mathis (Winner) 7-7, So. over Adley Reindl (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 5-10, So. (Dec 2-1)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Grady Fey of Redfield
  • 2nd Place - Traun Cook of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Stetson Shelbourn of Winner
  • 4th Place - Derek Fenenga of Winner
  • 5th Place - Louie Thiry of Lyman
  • 6th Place - Randall Powers of Bon Homme/Avon
  • 7th Place - Aiden Novak of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 8th Place - Dalton Deffenbaugh of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Grady Fey (Redfield) 18-0, Sr. over Traun Cook (Canton) 18-2, Sr. (Fall 5:56)

3rd Place Match

  • Stetson Shelbourn (Winner) 14-6, Sr. over Derek Fenenga (Winner) 8-7, So. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

  • Louie Thiry (Lyman) 18-4, Sr. over Randall Powers (Bon Homme/Avon) 14-7, So. (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match

  • Aiden Novak (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 10-4, Jr. over Dalton Deffenbaugh (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 11-10, So. (Dec 2-0)

GIRLS

100

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Liza Krueger of Groton Area
  • 2nd Place - Finley Evjen of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Citabria Manzanares of Sioux Valley
  • 4th Place - Ellie Loose of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

1st Place Match

  • Liza Krueger (Groton Area) 9-2, Fr. over Finley Evjen (Canton) 14-1, 7th. (Dec 7-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Citabria Manzanares (Sioux Valley) 8-5, Fr. over Ellie Loose (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 7-12, Fr. (Fall 1:16)

107

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Brook Warejcka of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Jewel Gannon of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Trinity Kurtenbach of Sioux Valley
  • 4th Place - Makayla Schardin of Madison

1st Place Match

  • Brook Warejcka (Canton) 10-3, 8th. over Jewel Gannon (Canton) 9-7, So. (Fall 4:32)

3rd Place Match

  • Trinity Kurtenbach (Sioux Valley) 4-3, 8th. over Makayla Schardin (Madison) 3-6, 7th. (Fall 0:57)

114

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Sara Schroder of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 3rd Place - Sara Cremer of Marion/Freeman
  • 4th Place - Capri Johnson of Madison

1st Place Match

  • Sara Schroder (Canton) 9-0, Sr. over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 1:13)

3rd Place Match

  • Sara Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 8-4, Sr. over Capri Johnson (Madison) 9-4, 7th. (Fall 1:52)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jayrn Warejcka of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Frankie Kranz of Mitchell
  • 3rd Place - Aine Graesser of Chamberlain
  • 4th Place - Emma Bockelman of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Jayrn Warejcka (Canton) 9-2, Sr. over Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 7-3, Fr. (Fall 5:48)

3rd Place Match

  • Aine Graesser (Chamberlain) 9-8, So. over Emma Bockelman (Canton) 3-9, Fr. (Fall 0:30)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Danny Borja of Mitchell
  • 2nd Place - Shelby Shrake of Chamberlain
  • 3rd Place - Hadlee Kracht of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 4th Place - Brynn Mulder of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Danny Borja (Mitchell) 12-2, So. over Shelby Shrake (Chamberlain) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Hadlee Kracht (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 10-6, Fr. over Brynn Mulder (Canton) 6-8, So. (Fall 1:27)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 2nd Place - Hannah Frewaldt of Garretson
  • 3rd Place - Lilly Henry of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  • 4th Place - Julie Pitsenberger of Flandreau

1st Place Match

  • Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 9-0, So. over Hannah Frewaldt (Garretson) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 1:19)

3rd Place Match

  • Lilly Henry (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 13-7, Sr. over Julie Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 7-6, Sr. (MD 16-2)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 2nd Place - Summer Guthmiller of Sioux Valley
  • 3rd Place - Riley Weiler of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  • 4th Place - Jaidynn Giedd of Kingsbury County

1st Place Match

  • Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 16-0, Jr. over Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley) 14-2, Fr. (MD 21-12)

3rd Place Match

  • Riley Weiler (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 19-3, Sr. over Jaidynn Giedd (Kingsbury County) 5-3, 7th. (SV-1 8-6)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Lucy Konechne of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  • 2nd Place - Layla VanBlaricom of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Lexis Moe of Madison
  • 4th Place - Libby Krcil of Burke/Gregory

1st Place Match

  • Lucy Konechne (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 18-0, Fr. over Layla VanBlaricom (McCook Central/Montrose) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 4:47)

3rd Place Match

  • Lexis Moe (Madison) 4-6, Fr. over Libby Krcil (Burke/Gregory) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 1:24)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Elena Brennan of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place - Kaylee Dean of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Reganne Miles of Doland
  • 4th Place - Bryleigh Nelson of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

1st Place Match

  • Elena Brennan (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 4-1, Jr. over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 6-5, Sr. (Fall 1:29)

3rd Place Match

  • Reganne Miles (Doland) 5-2, Jr. over Bryleigh Nelson (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 14-6, So. (Fall 2:25)

165

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Taylor DeJong of Mitchell
  • 2nd Place - A`Ziyah Meredith of Madison
  • 3rd Place - Aubree Benz of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  • 4th Place - Ava VandeWeerd of Sioux Valley

1st Place Match

  • Taylor DeJong (Mitchell) 4-3, So. over A`Ziyah Meredith (Madison) 3-6, 7th. (Fall 4:45)

3rd Place Match

  • Aubree Benz (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 8-5, So. over Ava VandeWeerd (Sioux Valley) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

185

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kori Wallner of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Gabby Rasmussen of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  • 3rd Place - Ashley Tolsma of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 4th Place - Lily Montgomery of Canistota

Round 1

  • Kori Wallner (Canton) 6-6, Fr. over Lily Montgomery (Canistota) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
  • Gabby Rasmussen (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 8-4, Sr. over Ashley Tolsma (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 4-7, Jr. (Fall 2:34)

Round 2

  • Kori Wallner (Canton) 6-6, Fr. over Ashley Tolsma (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 4-7, Jr. (Fall 0:27)
  • Gabby Rasmussen (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 8-4, Sr. over Lily Montgomery (Canistota) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 3:20)

Round 3

  • Kori Wallner (Canton) 6-6, Fr. over Gabby Rasmussen (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 8-4, Sr. (Fall 1:02)
  • Ashley Tolsma (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 4-7, Jr. over Lily Montgomery (Canistota) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 1:59)

250

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kiara King of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Mallory Baldwin of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Emma Carter of Canistota
  • 4th Place - Hope Kemnitz of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

Round 1

  • Kiara King (Canton) 7-1, Sr. over Hope Kemnitz (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 0-6, So. (Fall 0:45)
  • Mallory Baldwin (Canton) 3-5, Fr. over Emma Carter (Canistota) 4-6, Fr. (Fall 0:38)

Round 2

  • Kiara King (Canton) 7-1, Sr. over Mallory Baldwin (Canton) 3-5, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
  • Emma Carter (Canistota) 4-6, Fr. over Hope Kemnitz (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 0-6, So. (Fall 1:21)

Round 3

  • Kiara King (Canton) 7-1, Sr. over Emma Carter (Canistota) 4-6, Fr. (Fall 0:22)
  • Mallory Baldwin (Canton) 3-5, Fr. over Hope Kemnitz (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 0-6, So. (Fall 2:05)

