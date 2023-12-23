City of Pierre partners with Boys & Girls Club for new gymnasium floor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, December 19, the Pierre City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area to improve the floor of the club gym.

The city will provide $50,000, through the agreement, to install the new floor, with the club providing an additional $50,000 and leveraging a recently awarded $100,000 grant.

The Polysport floor will be low-maintenance, requiring no stripping or waxing, and will have lines for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, soccer, and four-square built in.

“Shortly after being elected Mayor, I made a commitment to make improvements to the Boys & Girls Club,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “Since then, we have partnered together to remodel and expand the club, improve the playground, and resurface the parking lot. Now it’s time to give the gym an upgrade.”

Installation is scheduled to begin in February 2024, with the work expected to be completed the following month.

The City of Pierre owns the Boys & Girls Club building, including the attached gymnasium. The club uses the gym for programming space during their normal operating hours. The gym is available to other groups during evenings and weekends.

For information about using the Boys & Girls Club gym, visit CityofPierre.org.

