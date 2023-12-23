Coyote women on a roll entering Summit League play

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a rough first season succeeding Dawn Plitzuweit itappears as though Kayla Karius has the Coyote womens’ basketball team poised once again to ascend back to the top of the Summit League.

USD defeated Bradley 68-47 on Wednesday to pick up their seventh straight win. Though they still have a pair of games as part of the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge next month, the Coyotes wrapped up the majority of their non-conference season 10-3.

That’s just four wins shy of matching their win total from all of last year.

Though some games against NAIA opponents have padded stats a bit, the Yotes are averaging seven points per game more on offense and while allowing about ten points less.

With Grace Larkins a front runner for player of the year, it’s a more experienced Coyote team that likes where they’re at entering Summit League play. USD will host North Dakota State a week from tonight at 7:00 PM.

CORRECTION-In the video we mistakenly said that USD was 10-4.

