David Schultz has been missing from Sac County for over 1 month

This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was found two weeks ago on a rural highway in northwest Iowa, its trailer still filled with baby pigs he was transporting. Schultz’s wallet and phone were inside, and his jacket was on the side of the road. But Schultz was nowhere to be found, and his Nov. 21, 2023 disappearance outside Sac City remains a mystery.(Family photo via AP)
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SAC CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - Fifty-three-year-old David Schultz has been missing for one month. The Wall Lake, Iowa man’s disappearance has drawn attention from across the country, with many questions still unanswered.

So far, volunteers have searched more than 100,000 acres with several law enforcement agencies on this case. But David is nowhere to be found.

Sac County Sherriff Ken Mcclure told our news partner KCCI earlier this month, that there are still many unanswered questions.

“We are hoping that somebody with some information comes forward. And tell us what they know. Clearly, somebody knows something. We’re just hoping to get some more leads,” McClure said.

The sheriff’s office constructed a timeline with key information in the search. Here’s what we know:

  • David left his home in Wall Lake around 7 p.m. on Nov. 20.
  • He was scheduled to pick up a load of pigs from a hog confinement near Eagle Grove and take them to Sac City.
  • Witnesses confirmed David picked up the livestock and left around 10:50 that night.
  • He was driving his semi-tractor-trailer.
  • Shortly after - investigators say he can be seen on surveillance video at a truck stop east of Fort Dodge.
  • David leaves the stop in his semi and heads west.
  • Cell phone data shows his phone traveled to a rural intersection north of Sac City.
  • Authorities found David’s truck at that intersection the following day - with his cellphone and wallet still inside.

David’s wife, Sarah, reported him missing on Nov. 21 after learning he never made it to the drop-off location.

KCCI talked with Sarah two weeks after his disappearance.

“It’s worse than death because I look out the window and I just feel like he should be coming home,” Sarah said.

She says she’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“We have set out subpoenas and served search warrants on different companies for their data. Hoping moving forward that will give a lead,” McClure said.

Anyone with information on David’s disappearance is asked to call the Sac County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

