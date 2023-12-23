Harrisburg Freshman Academy holds holiday market

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As holiday break begins, students at Harrisburg’s Freshman Academy showed off their creativity at this year’s holiday market.

Organizers said the event allows students to present service projects that they have worked hard on this semester and to collect items for several local nonprofits.

“For our first year, it has gone very well. The kids have been very excited. The students have been really supportive of it,” said Principal Brad Seamer.

Items collected on Friday will benefit the St. Francis House, Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and the Harrisburg Area Food Pantry.

