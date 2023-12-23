Jackrabbits knows how to use long layoff before FCS title game to their advantage

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week ago tonight the South Dakota State football team was finishing off a 59-0 victory in the FCS Semifinals over the University of Albany.

Under normal circumstances they’d be playing again either tonight or tomorrow.

Instead they still have 16 more days until their FCS National Championship game with Montana.

Fortunately the awkward, three week break in between semifinals and championship is something the Jackrabbits are no stranger too having just dealt with it a year ago. And State certainly appeared to handle it quite well in the first time, defeating North Dakota State 45-21 to win the program’s first FCS National Championship last season.

It remains to be seen how the Grizzlies, in the championship for the first time in 14 years, will approach things yet it could certainly be an advantage for the Jacks to have their routine down as they head back to Frisco.

SDSU and Montana will kickoff on Saturday, January 7th, 2024 live on KSFY and Dakota News Now at 1:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.