Last minute holiday shoppers support small businesses and charities at ‘Selfies with Santa’ event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, those who still were looking for the perfect gift could also support local dog rescues at the Bridges at 57th.

“Selfies with Santa” took place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and was free to attend.

Not only was it a way for kids to make holiday memories, but it also provided the opportunity to do some final shopping at small businesses before Christmas Day.

“There can be a certain appeal to shopping online, but I think a lot of our customers that we have really strive to give back to the local pet community,” said Ellyn Montag, owner of Shop Dog Boutique. “Right now, we have two fundraisers going. We’re doing one for Dakota Daschund, another one for B-Squad Rescue. So we’re going to be writing some big checks at the end of the month, which is always exciting. So when people shop local, we’re able to keep giving back to the community too.”

Shop Dog plans to make the donation to B-Squad in January.

