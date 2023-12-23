New child care legislation expected next session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The closure of Apple Tree sent shockwaves throughout the childcare industry and has shone a light on the problems that are present, as well as the work being done to solve them.

An industry advocate working towards that change and a state senator doing the same weighed in.

We brought you the news on Monday that Early Learner South Dakota and the South Dakota Afterschool Network are encouraging parents and childcare workers to share their stories.

We also sat down with State Senator Tim Reed, who is preparing to bring the fight to Pierre.

“When we heard about Apple Tree, it was a huge hit to the field. I had people calling me that morning when they first heard about the announcement, and it was kind of a sense of panic,” Kayla Klein said, the director of Early Learner South Dakota.

For Klein, that panic only heightened the need for action. So in response, they encouraged people to fill out a form and tell their childcare stories.

“We wanted to truly understand the concerns and potentially other barriers that people are facing that maybe we don’t know about,” Klein said.

Those stories could play a critical role in their promotion of childcare legislation coming next session.

“If there’s any missing data or information or one-pagers, or maybe there needs to be testimonies, and we need to get people to the Capitol. That’s going to be the role that we play, and we’re going to help the legislators who are the champions of these bills be successful,” Klein said.

One of those champions is Senator Tim Reed, who is working on drafts for several childcare bills.

He believes the most important step right now is understanding where the problems lie.

So he is advocating for one-time funding toward a statewide study.

“What’s important about that and what we’re going to get done is we’re going to find out what it really costs to provide child care in South Dakota. Without that information, we are not going to be able to figure out any future legislation that we would need,” Reed said.

He’s also advocating for ensuring that those who work in child care are adequately paid.

“If we’re not paying them, and they can make a better wage someplace else, even though they’re trained to do this kind of work, we’re going to lose them. We’re not going to be able to increase capacity,” Reed said.

Reed says it’s too early to tell if childcare will receive any additional state funding this legislative session, and they’ll have to wait on the results of the study.

However, there is growing optimism that a long-term solution may be on the horizon.

“We have all the amazing people who have realized how much child care really means to the economic growth and stability of their community. They’re coming together. They’re rallying around us and saying, ‘Let’s figure something out for child care in South Dakota,” Klein said.

Alongside the potential study, Senator Reed says there is a statewide task force that will run all of next year, ending with suggestions as to what can be done to solve the problems in childcare.

