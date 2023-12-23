Penitentiary lockdown follows threats against prison staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An increasing threat against prison staff by inmates began on Tuesday, prompting a lockdown at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Inmates remained in their cells, meals delivered. Showers were denied. An in-depth shakedown created additional work for correctional officers, going cell by cell, looking for weapons.

The lockdown ended Thursday night.

Wanda Bertram, a spokesperson for the Prison Policy Initiative, says these experiences are difficult for all involved:

“It’s unsurprising to me that people who are experiencing prison as a place where you spend almost every hour of every day, locked up in a small cell by yourself, get virtually no rec time. Those people are coming out traumatized,” said Bertram.

All of this is underway while the Department of Corrections continues facing the ongoing challenge of low staffing levels.

Our sources say an outside recruiting firm is now trying to find new staff.

“The reason that we’re seeing understaffing levels as high as they are is because people don’t want to work in prisons anymore. Right? They don’t want to be in environments where they’re being emotionally or physically harmed or subjected to the kind of mental environment.”

Bertram suggests another option is to decrease the prison population.

“Releasing some people from prison. Unfortunately, the Families Against Mandatory Minimums recently graded South Dakota when it comes to a form of release called compassionate release for those who are old and sick and may have Alzheimer’s or dementia or not even remember what the crime is that they’re detained for.”

The practice is touted a success in a neighboring state.

“In North Dakota, one of the most impressive states in this respect, they really ramped up their parole process.”

The Department of Corrections’ response to our information request is that they cannot comment on security-related matters.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.