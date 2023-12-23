Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Penitentiary lockdown follows threats against prison staff

By Beth Warden
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An increasing threat against prison staff by inmates began on Tuesday, prompting a lockdown at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Inmates remained in their cells, meals delivered. Showers were denied. An in-depth shakedown created additional work for correctional officers, going cell by cell, looking for weapons.

The lockdown ended Thursday night.

Wanda Bertram, a spokesperson for the Prison Policy Initiative, says these experiences are difficult for all involved:

“It’s unsurprising to me that people who are experiencing prison as a place where you spend almost every hour of every day, locked up in a small cell by yourself, get virtually no rec time. Those people are coming out traumatized,” said Bertram.

All of this is underway while the Department of Corrections continues facing the ongoing challenge of low staffing levels.

Our sources say an outside recruiting firm is now trying to find new staff.

“The reason that we’re seeing understaffing levels as high as they are is because people don’t want to work in prisons anymore. Right? They don’t want to be in environments where they’re being emotionally or physically harmed or subjected to the kind of mental environment.”

Bertram suggests another option is to decrease the prison population.

“Releasing some people from prison. Unfortunately, the Families Against Mandatory Minimums recently graded South Dakota when it comes to a form of release called compassionate release for those who are old and sick and may have Alzheimer’s or dementia or not even remember what the crime is that they’re detained for.”

The practice is touted a success in a neighboring state.

“In North Dakota, one of the most impressive states in this respect, they really ramped up their parole process.”

The Department of Corrections’ response to our information request is that they cannot comment on security-related matters.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
Part of Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls closed for police situation
UPDATE: 30-year-old man arrested following Sioux Falls standoff
Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover

Latest News

State Penitentiary On Lockdown
On Friday, the Sundby house was quiet, but you didn’t need to look too far to see the remnants...
Up in flames: Sioux Falls family with the aftermath of house fire
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Over 100 patients receiving treatment at the Avera Cancer Center were gifted presents on...
Cancer Can’t Stop Christmas: Avera patients receive holiday gift bags