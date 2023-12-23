Rep. Johnson announces 2024 Congressional App Challenge winner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Rep. Dusty Johnson congratulated the winner of an annual computer science challenge for her work coding an app called “Siren Shield.”

Casie Dale from Spearfish designed Siren Shield to activate a Hail Protection System to protect gardens and windows by listening for the tone of local weather sirens.

“I have lived in Spearfish, South Dakota for almost thirteen years and have had to contend with the hail season annually. Past solutions have always gotten in the way of tending to our garden though. The app/robot will detect and respond when the weather siren goes off to protect our garden and windows from hailstorms, and when it is not needed, it will retract out of the way,” Dale said.

Each year, students from each congressional district compete in the App Challenge.

“As technology becomes more important in our society, so does technological literacy,” said Johnson. “I am proud to see young folks like Casie involved in these fields, and I’m impressed her app has a real-world impact.”

Casie will have the chance to participate in #HouseofCode, a gathering of all the year’s winners, and her app will be on display in the Capitol.

To learn more, head to CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

