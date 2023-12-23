Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rep. Johnson announces 2024 Congressional App Challenge winner

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Rep. Dusty Johnson congratulated the winner of an annual computer science challenge for her work coding an app called “Siren Shield.”

Casie Dale from Spearfish designed Siren Shield to activate a Hail Protection System to protect gardens and windows by listening for the tone of local weather sirens.

“I have lived in Spearfish, South Dakota for almost thirteen years and have had to contend with the hail season annually. Past solutions have always gotten in the way of tending to our garden though. The app/robot will detect and respond when the weather siren goes off to protect our garden and windows from hailstorms, and when it is not needed, it will retract out of the way,” Dale said.

Each year, students from each congressional district compete in the App Challenge.

“As technology becomes more important in our society, so does technological literacy,” said Johnson. “I am proud to see young folks like Casie involved in these fields, and I’m impressed her app has a real-world impact.”

Casie will have the chance to participate in #HouseofCode, a gathering of all the year’s winners, and her app will be on display in the Capitol.

To learn more, head to CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
Apple Tree East confirmed to Dakota News Now that the Apple Tree East location will be...
Apple Tree East remaining open

Latest News

The city will provide $50,000, through the agreement, to install the new floor, with the club...
City of Pierre partners with Boys & Girls Club for new gymnasium floor
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided an update on a crash that happened...
Update: Two seriously injured in multiple-vehicle crash near Beresford
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided an update on a crash that happened...
Update: Two seriously injured in multiple-vehicle crash near Beresford
Fatal crash
Semi-tractor and SUV collision turns fatal near Ireton, IA