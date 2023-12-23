Saturday at the Washington Pavilion: ’Away in the Basement: A Church Ladies Christmas’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion will open the holiday season with a new musical comedy, ‘Away in the Basement: A Church Ladies Christmas.’

Meredith Jenkins, the performance coordinator at the Pavilion, joined Dakota News Now to preview the new show. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

The performance will be at 2:00 p.m. at Mary W. Sommervold Hall. You can purchase tickets at WashingtonPavilion.org.

