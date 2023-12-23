Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Saturday at the Washington Pavilion: ’Away in the Basement: A Church Ladies Christmas’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion will open the holiday season with a new musical comedy, ‘Away in the Basement: A Church Ladies Christmas.’

Meredith Jenkins, the performance coordinator at the Pavilion, joined Dakota News Now to preview the new show. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

The performance will be at 2:00 p.m. at Mary W. Sommervold Hall. You can purchase tickets at WashingtonPavilion.org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
Apple Tree East confirmed to Dakota News Now that the Apple Tree East location will be...
Apple Tree East remaining open

Latest News

Saturday's top headlines and First Alert forecast
Preschool students at the YMCA of Rapid City, S.D., use pieces of wood to create letters of...
Brain development science bolsters calls for quality preschool in South Dakota
Saturday Morning's First Alert Forecast
The Washington Pavilion will open the holiday season with a new musical comedy, ‘Away in the...
Saturday at the Washington Pavilion: ’Away in the Basement: A Church Ladies Christmas’