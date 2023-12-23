Semi-tractor and SUV collision turns fatal near Ireton, IA

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An SUV heading south went into the opposite lane and struck a semi-tractor heading north Friday evening.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Diane O’Regan was driving on Eagle Avenue when the accident occurred. O’Regan needed to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to Hawarden Regional Healthcare for treatment where she died from sustained injuries.

Authorities state Tractor driver, 50-year-old Daniel Van Driel was not injured in the crash.

The accident is currently under investigation and it is still to be determined if weather conditions played a role as low visibility was reported throughout the area.

