Up in flames: Sioux Falls family with the aftermath of house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this week, a family was displaced after a house fire in Sioux Falls. On December 18th, Kaitlyn Sundby woke up in the middle of the night and knew something was wrong. To her horror, she found the flames and escaped the house to call 911. By the early hours of the 19th, Kaitlyn, her mom and her two siblings were left picking up the pieces and treating their injuries.

On Friday, the Sundby house was quiet, but you didn’t need to look too far to see the remnants of a not-so-silent night. Angela Sundby and her children, Kaitlyn, Courtney and Carter all made it out of the house while the fire raged on. Carter was rescued and crews later also rescued their pets.

“Angela was taken immediately to the hospital to receive care for the burns and the cuts and scrapes that she had sustained,” explained Emily Maurice, an extended family member of the Sundbys. “Same with Carter. He is actually now up in Minneapolis being treated for his burns, which they have now discovered are third-degree burns.”

Since that night, things have been tough for the Sundbys. As they recover both emotionally and physically in the Twin Cities, extended family and friends were present to inspect the damage in Sioux Falls. It helped to have most of their extended family nearby to help with whatever they need. It still doesn’t take away the shock of losing so much in just a matter of hours.

“It’s been difficult just with the thought of the momentos that were lost, the family photos that were lost, favorite toys, stuffed animals, books and everything of the kids that have been lost,” said Maurice.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but they know that it began in the bathroom and the family believes the cause was the exhaust fan. Regardless, the Sundbys have a long road ahead of them and it starts with helping Carter and Angela recover in Minneapolis and having a merry Christmas despite circumstances.

“We’re trying to make the best of the situation and we’re just asking that if anyone can help in any way, we just want to make sure that Christmas is not something that’s ruined for years to come because of a flashback on this,” Maurice said. “We just want it to still be that joyous time of year that it should be.”

Family members said that they are deeply grateful for the support that they have received from the community so far. They praised the work of the first responders to quickly get everyone to safety and put the fire out in five minutes. The Sundbys have said through extended family members that their biggest needs right now are necessities and financial assistance. The Red Cross has been able to provide some assistance with necessities, but they do not yet know what will be covered by their insurance. If you wish to support the family in this difficult time, you can find a link to a GoFundMe page here.

