Update: Two seriously injured in multiple-vehicle crash near Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided an update on a crash that happened Friday morning near Beresford.

Five vehicles were involved in the incident, including a first responder vehicle and an ambulance.

An early investigation showed that a 2013 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-29 near mile marker 48 when a 2012 Chevrolet traveling north left the lane of travel and crossed the median, colliding with the Volvo near the front passenger side.

The 51-year-old male driver of the tractor-trailer sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Authorities believe alcohol to have been a factor in the crash.

As fire and EMS were on the scene attempting to extricate the driver of the Volvo, a 2016 Freightliner traveling south in the passing lane swerved and rolled onto the passenger side of the first responder vehicle, a 2012 Jeep, then collided with a Beresford ambulance.

No one was in the first responder vehicle at the time and both vehicles were parked on the shoulder with their emergency lights on.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Freightliner sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

