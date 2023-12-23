Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Update: Two seriously injured in multiple-vehicle crash near Beresford

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided an update on a crash that happened Friday morning near Beresford.

Previous Coverage: Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover

Five vehicles were involved in the incident, including a first responder vehicle and an ambulance.

An early investigation showed that a 2013 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-29 near mile marker 48 when a 2012 Chevrolet traveling north left the lane of travel and crossed the median, colliding with the Volvo near the front passenger side.

The 51-year-old male driver of the tractor-trailer sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Authorities believe alcohol to have been a factor in the crash.

As fire and EMS were on the scene attempting to extricate the driver of the Volvo, a 2016 Freightliner traveling south in the passing lane swerved and rolled onto the passenger side of the first responder vehicle, a 2012 Jeep, then collided with a Beresford ambulance.

No one was in the first responder vehicle at the time and both vehicles were parked on the shoulder with their emergency lights on.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Freightliner sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
Apple Tree East confirmed to Dakota News Now that the Apple Tree East location will be...
Apple Tree East remaining open

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided an update on a crash that happened...
Update: Two seriously injured in multiple-vehicle crash near Beresford
Saturday's top headlines and First Alert forecast
Preschool students at the YMCA of Rapid City, S.D., use pieces of wood to create letters of...
Brain development science bolsters calls for quality preschool in South Dakota
Saturday Morning's First Alert Forecast