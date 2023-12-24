AG warning public of scams during last minute shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Christmas right around the corner, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley renewed a call to consumers to be alert to a variety of scams.

If you’re shopping last minute for Christmas gifts, urgency can be preyed on by scammers.

The Consumer Protection Division in the office of the Attorney General is dedicated to keeping the public informed and guarded,

”We have seven investigators, two attorneys that are devoted to protecting South Dakota consumers. We’re hoping that we can stay ahead of it, that consumers just are aware of some of the new scams that are going on. We receive about 65,000 different contacts and complaints a year,” Jackley explained.

Two of the most common scams they have been contacted about are gift card scams and shipping issue scams.

”Guard your personal and financial information carefully,” said Jackley. “If you are purchasing a gift card, please make sure that it hasn’t been tampered with. Take a close look at the barcode. The other big one is consumers are receiving a text or an email indicating that there’s an issue with the shipping of their package. Those are scams to try to get you to hit on a link.”

The Better Business Bureau and AG’s Office are also alerting the public to a scam involving buying pets.

The holidays bring a high demand for pets as a gift and scammers post ads for free pets, later asking for payment to transfer them.

“They come around oftentimes during the holiday seasons and so it doesn’t surprise me that that’s occurring here in South Dakota. Be careful when a deal sounds too good to be true. It sometimes is,” Jackley said.

If you have been scammed or seen an attempted scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission, Better Business Bureau, or Attorney General’s Office.

