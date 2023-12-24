Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

AG warning public of scams during last minute shopping

With Christmas right around the corner, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley renewed a call to consumers to be alert to a variety of scams.
By Parker Brown
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Christmas right around the corner, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley renewed a call to consumers to be alert to a variety of scams.

If you’re shopping last minute for Christmas gifts, urgency can be preyed on by scammers.

The Consumer Protection Division in the office of the Attorney General is dedicated to keeping the public informed and guarded,

”We have seven investigators, two attorneys that are devoted to protecting South Dakota consumers. We’re hoping that we can stay ahead of it, that consumers just are aware of some of the new scams that are going on. We receive about 65,000 different contacts and complaints a year,” Jackley explained.

Two of the most common scams they have been contacted about are gift card scams and shipping issue scams.

”Guard your personal and financial information carefully,” said Jackley. “If you are purchasing a gift card, please make sure that it hasn’t been tampered with. Take a close look at the barcode. The other big one is consumers are receiving a text or an email indicating that there’s an issue with the shipping of their package. Those are scams to try to get you to hit on a link.”

The Better Business Bureau and AG’s Office are also alerting the public to a scam involving buying pets.

The holidays bring a high demand for pets as a gift and scammers post ads for free pets, later asking for payment to transfer them.

“They come around oftentimes during the holiday seasons and so it doesn’t surprise me that that’s occurring here in South Dakota. Be careful when a deal sounds too good to be true. It sometimes is,” Jackley said.

If you have been scammed or seen an attempted scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission, Better Business Bureau, or Attorney General’s Office.

Further Reading: BBB warning of an uptick of gift card scams and provide holiday shopping tips

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Penitentiary lockdown follows threats against prison staff

Latest News

On Saturday, those who still were looking for the perfect gift could also support local dog...
Last minute holiday shoppers support small businesses and charities at ‘Selfies with Santa’ event
Salvation Army closing in on $300,000 goal
Salvation Army closing in on $300,000 goal
The Red Kettle Campaign has been pushing for donations outside of local shops since early...
Salvation Army closing in on $300,000 goal
With Christmas right around the corner, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley renewed a...
AG warning public of scams during last minute shopping