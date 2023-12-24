Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as First Alert Weather Days.

They are tracking rain and snow moving through the area. As a cold front continues to move through the region through today, temperatures will drop causing rain to turn to snow from west to east. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6pm Sunday for the south central portion of the state, which includes Mellette, Tripp, and Todd, counties. Between 1 to 4 inches of new snowfall is expected.

By Sunday night, we’ll see a break from any precip, but round two of snow and a wintry mix comes early Christmas Day. A Blizzard Warning has been issued Christmas Day through Tuesday afternoon, between Winner, Yankton and all the way up to the Huron area. Expect heavy snowfall accompanied by strong winds, especially along and west of the James River, where we may see a foot or more of snowfall. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for areas north and west of the Blizzard Warning through Tuesday afternoon. Areas along and east of I-29 aren’t expected to receive as much snow, but will see more chance for a wintry mix of sleet, snow, and ice.

Because temperatures will be mild during the day and with ground temperatures being warmer than normal for this time of the year, some of the snow will melt right away, but it’s best to be prepared for slippery roads across the area from Sunday night through Wednesday morning. Keep a close eye on the forecast for travel this weekend, and we will of course have the latest updates on the approaching system!

