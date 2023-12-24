Jackrabbits looking to shake off tough non-conference schedule ahead of Summit League play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a tough non-conference schedule for South Dakota State women’s basketball to start the year. The Jackrabbits have won six and lost five, four of those losses coming to nationally ranked opponents.

The Jacks head into the holiday break after two losses on the road to Gonzaga and Creighton, both ranked 21st at the time.

But this is by design, according to head coach Aaron Johnston. He says scheduling these tough games against non-conference opponents helps shows some of the weaknesses that a team might have before they start conference play.

Johnston says there’s plenty the team can learn from the past couple of weeks, but they’ve now faced off against some of the best in the country and know what they need to do to make a run in the Summit League.

“Defensively, we’ve got to play so much better than we have the last couple of games, and on offense we’re going to have to be more consistent. But these are great challenges, we love it. We’ll continue to schedule like this every year, because these are the teams that help us grow, and show us in what ways we have to improve. If you don’t do that, you just kind of go along with a false sense of security,” Johnston said.

After the break for the holidays, South Dakota State will be back on the road in Grand Forks this time, taking on North Dakota on New Year’s Eve at noon. That game is being broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

