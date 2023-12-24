Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mother accused of starving her 10-year-old son has been charged with murder and negligent child abuse in his death, according to police.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Priyanka Tiwari, was arrested Thursday by Morrisville police, news outlets reported.

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an unresponsive child at the home and could not revive the boy.

“It was determined that significant time had passed since the child’s death due to the state of the body,” according to a statement from the town of Morrisville. The boy’s body was in a state of decomposition, police said.

Warrants allege she had been starving the boy, but did not say for how long. Abuse and neglect were believed to be contributing factors in the boy’s death, police said.

During a brief court hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered the woman be held without bail and be represented by the capital defender’s office, the News & Observer reported. That office said it had not yet assigned an attorney to her case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Penitentiary lockdown follows threats against prison staff

Latest News

The suspect faces life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted. (WRAL, MORRISVILLE POLICE...
Mother arrested for allegedly starving 10-year-old son to death
SDSU's FCS National Title, legendary leaders stepping down, prep dynasties continue, and more!
Top Local Sports Stories of 2023
Prosecutors say Jonathan Allen Dunn faces multiple charges after allegedly killing a...
Man charged with killing 2-year-old boy, badly injuring his twin sister
Saturday Night's First Alert Forecast