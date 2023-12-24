Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Salvation Army closing in on $300,000 goal

The Red Kettle Campaign has been pushing for donations outside of local shops since early November in an effort to fund local programs and services throughout t
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Red Kettle Campaign has been pushing for donations outside of local shops since early November in an effort to fund local programs and services throughout the year.

They set out with a goal of raising $300,000 this year and have even received some unique donations, including a gold coin.

“It happened Thursday night. it’s called a Krugerrand, it’s an ounce of gold so it’s worth a little over $2,000, which is a great gift,” said John Mogen with the Salvation Army Advisory Board. “The need is great for people with their housing, their rent, their food, and their heat. So it helps a lot of people with that one little coin. The people of Sioux Falls are so generous they realize that they are blessed and that they are blessing other people by putting money in the kettles.”

The Salvation Army is short of their goal right now, but are optimistic that they will be able to get over the top.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Sioux Falls man charged in Lake Madison death
The Beresford ambulance was hit while EMS was responding to an accident on Interstate 29...
Beresford ambulance hit on I-29 while responding to semi rollover
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Penitentiary lockdown follows threats against prison staff

Latest News

On Saturday, those who still were looking for the perfect gift could also support local dog...
Last minute holiday shoppers support small businesses and charities at ‘Selfies with Santa’ event
The Red Kettle Campaign has been pushing for donations outside of local shops since early...
Salvation Army closing in on $300,000 goal
With Christmas right around the corner, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley renewed a...
AG warning public of scams during last minute shopping
With Christmas right around the corner, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley renewed a...
AG warning public of scams during last minute shopping