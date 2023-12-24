Salvation Army closing in on $300,000 goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Red Kettle Campaign has been pushing for donations outside of local shops since early November in an effort to fund local programs and services throughout the year.

They set out with a goal of raising $300,000 this year and have even received some unique donations, including a gold coin.

“It happened Thursday night. it’s called a Krugerrand, it’s an ounce of gold so it’s worth a little over $2,000, which is a great gift,” said John Mogen with the Salvation Army Advisory Board. “The need is great for people with their housing, their rent, their food, and their heat. So it helps a lot of people with that one little coin. The people of Sioux Falls are so generous they realize that they are blessed and that they are blessing other people by putting money in the kettles.”

The Salvation Army is short of their goal right now, but are optimistic that they will be able to get over the top.

