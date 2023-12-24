Top Sports Stories of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2023 began with Rushmore State history. South Dakota State won its first ever NCAA Football Championship, defeating arch rival North Dakota State 45-21 in the FCS National title game.

“(What does this mean to John Stiegelmeier to win a National Championship?) It means that it’s part of the journey. I’ll leave it at that.” Stiegelmeier said.

Days later, longtime head coach John Stiegelmeier would retire after 26 seasons. More legendary leaders would call it a career in the months ahead. Augustana’s Dave Krauth coached his final game in March after 34 seasons at the helm of the Augustana women’s basketball team.

“Not just Augustana but when I look way back it seems like an eternity at times but then, of course, like a lot of things it went so fast.” Krauth said after his last game.

In May, after five decades leading the O’Gorman tennis programs, Don Barnes took coached his final state tennis meet. And in August, after leading the Sioux Falls Storm to one more IFL Championship game, head coach Kurtiss Riggs stepped down.

Something new came to South Dakota in October-Division One hockey! Augustana’s inaugural year began with a pair of losses at Wisconsin in early October before the program registered their first ever home game and win on October 14th. They’d even score a major upset two weeks later at second ranked Denver.

“Four years from now I think the culture will be established and I think there will be a clear team identity and everybody will know who the Augustana Vikings are.” Augustana Freshman Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson says.

For all the change, many things remained the same, surprisingly on the high school level. Canton’s wrestlers won their sixth straight State B title, Dakota Valley’s boys their second straight State A title and currently carrying a 58-game win streak, and both Sioux Falls Christian volleyball and Pierre football won their seventh straight state titles in the fall.

The best high school year may have belonged to Rapid City Stevens Simeon Birnbaum, who went to Oregon as the state’s most decorated distance runner, finishing with 10 track state championships and 2 cross country titles, fueling Olympic dreams in the future.

“I’ve never been shy to say that I want to be in Paris in 2024 and obviously I’m going to be going for a medal in Los Angeles (in 2028). It’s not often you can have Olympics in your home country so I want to take advantage.” Birnbaum said.

Augustana baseball made a stirring run to the College World Series, rallying at home in the super regional to win their final two games against rival Mankato to punch their ticket.

“I’m going to be a little bit at loss for words because I don’t know what to think right now. I’m just shocked, I really am. The fact that we got to this point, loss yesterday, we come back and we win two today. I mean our whole season has been a weird process to get to where we are.” Augustana head coach Tim Huber said.

2023 will go down as perhaps the greatest college football season in the region’s history. Northwestern and Dordt each had the best year’s in their history at the NAIA level. Augustana won the NSIC and set a program record with 11 wins. USD had their best year in Division One with 10 wins and reached the FCS Quarterfinals.

But it was the defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits who dominated from start to finish. Under new head coach Jimmy Rogers, they went 14-0, earning a return trip to the national title game, where they’ll look to start 2024 the same way they began 2023.

“This one will be even more special. The feeling of you going to Frisco I would say is just as good as winning in Frisco. You have three weeks of memories, a whole week in Frisco with the boys doing a whole lots of fun stuff. I’m excited to be with these group of guys for a couple more weeks and make some more memories.” SDSU Senior RB Isaiah Davis says.

