‘You learn to function with it’: Doland woman raising awareness of invisible disabilities

DOLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a recent trip to Sioux Falls April Pulfrey was denied access to an electric cart at a Walmart.

“This is at no fault of Walmart’s at all because there’s just a lack of awareness for invisible disabilities and invisible illnesses,” said Pulfrey.

She may have looked fine on the outside that day, but on the inside, she was in pain.

“I can’t show you my disability,” Pulfrey explained. “It’s impossible. I can’t show you that my blood pressure is in the 80s. I can’t show you that my blood vessels are stretchy. I can’t show you that my hip is popping out at every step that I make.”

April Pulfrey lives with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, or “POTS”. POTS IS chronic and comes with symptoms of lightheadedness and rapid heartbeat among others. She also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, also known as “EDS”, which causes overly stretchy joints, skin and blood vessels. POTS and EDS have proven to be a tough combination.

“POTS can be caused by all different kinds of things, but in my case, it’s because of my blood vessels in my legs,” described Pulfrey. “What happens is when I’m standing up, my heart has to work harder to pump all the blood through my body.”

Growing up, she noticed she was more flexible than her peers and she would wake up and push her joints back into place, a routine she still does. She was not aware it was abnormal. She first showed signs of POTS when she hit puberty. In her words, learning to ‘live with’ POTS and EDS isn’t the right description.

“You learn to function with it,” said Pulfrey. “It just becomes your normal.”

She takes plenty of medication, but she finds other ways to cope with the pain, too. One thing that helps is her five cats. They bring her comfort and joy and they can even sometimes act as service animals. She recalled a time when her cat named ‘MJ’ could tell when she was about to pass out before she did. MJ was acting very unusual and alerted her by repeatedly biting at her ankles. Shortly after, she was hit with lightheadedness and knew she needed to lay down. She also recalled the many times when her cats interrupted her night terrors or flashbacks from her PTSD.

“They help with mood,” Pulfrey said. “They know when I’m in pain. I didn’t even know that cats could pick up on stuff like this.”

For Pulfrey, music is also a great therapy. She can play guitar and piano. She was inspired to get involved with music from a young age because of her dad and brother’s musical abilities. She said that the dopamine released is what she believes is most therapeutic.

“Music actually helps me with pain,” Pulfrey stated. “It gets my mind off of it.”

April’s experience with invisible disabilities is just that: her experiences alone. Everyone experiences disabilities differently, sometimes more and sometimes less severe than April’s case.

“Just don’t automatically assume that somebody is fine and they’re just faking it or they’re just being lazy because you have no idea what somebody’s going through unless you’re walking in their shoes,” Pulfrey said.

While living with invisible disabilities is difficult, Pulfrey said that she looks at her condition as a ‘blessing’.

“It has given me perspective,” Pulfrey described. “It has made me more thankful for every little thing in life that people take for granted.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.