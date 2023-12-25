A look into the Christmas Day winter storm
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to our viewers, we’ve got a look at the weather conditions across our viewing area as the winter storm makes its way through on Christmas Day.
Here are the conditions near Lennox Monday morning, courtesy of Dakota News Now producer Kyle Zimmer.
Brooking started receiving rain and ice early Monday morning as well. This video is courtesy of Justin Frantzen.
It didn’t take long for that rain to turn into sleet and snow.
On Christmas Eve, Aberdeen received a blanket of snow, with more expected to fall Monday.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.