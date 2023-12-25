A look into the Christmas Day winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to our viewers, we’ve got a look at the weather conditions across our viewing area as the winter storm makes its way through on Christmas Day.

Here are the conditions near Lennox Monday morning, courtesy of Dakota News Now producer Kyle Zimmer.

The conditions near SD Highway 44 near Lennox, where snow and sleet are coming down and making road slippery. (Kyle Zimmer)

Brooking started receiving rain and ice early Monday morning as well. This video is courtesy of Justin Frantzen.

Conditions near Brookings, courtesy of Justin Frantzen

It didn’t take long for that rain to turn into sleet and snow.

Sleet in Brookings (Justin Frantzen)

On Christmas Eve, Aberdeen received a blanket of snow, with more expected to fall Monday.

Road conditions in Aberdeen on Christmas Eve (Minna Flom)

