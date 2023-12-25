Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Child care crisis; Jackley’s legislative agenda

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the growing child care crisis in South Dakota.

The announced closure of a Sioux Falls daycare system, and subsequent plans to keep eastside and westside facilities open, has prompted organizations to step up efforts and lobby lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session.

Jackie Hendry, the host of South Dakota Focus on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, joins us to discuss her reporting on the child care issue around the state and the effect it’s having on communities.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley discusses his legislative priorities for the upcoming session, as well as a $25,000 reward from the Attorney General’s office for information on the Rachel Cyriacks case.

And former South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith announces his bid to run for State Senate in 2024.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

