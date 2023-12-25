Musician of the Month: Tommy Edwin

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Growing up with a father in the military meant calling a lot of places home. Tommy Edwin, the son of General Levi Chase, had seen more of the world than most people see in a lifetime. Having access to radios as a kid helped tune his love for music while spending time on various Air Force bases. One of the most iconic groups that hooked him onto playing music is The Beatles. “That’s when the desire to play music really took hold,” Edwin said. “I was always working on writing little songs and that sort of thing.”

Playing guitar on the side eventually became more prominent in Edwin’s life even when he was working full time. Now that he is retired, music has taken more of his focus and purpose. He says music is now a full-time thing and is looking forward to the opportunities 2024 will present. Edwin’s debut album “Fade to Memory” has tracks recorded as live takes over the past few years. One of his more prominent songs commemorates the events that occurred during the Kennedy assassination in Dallas. He was on an air force base in Europe during that time and had nothing but the radio to keep him informed. “There’s good and bad news out there, but you’ve got to turn your radio on to hear it all,” Edwin added.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.