Papillion man’s arrest highlights dangers of drone use for illegal purposes

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion man is in a Sarpy County Jail cell this Christmas after allegedly using a drone to shoot videos of females through windows.

Jamal Gloe, 27, was formally charged Thursday with two felony counts of intentionally filming without consent. He also faces two trespassing counts.

Investigators determined that on two separate occasions, Gloe used his drone to shoot footage through windows of private residences that had open blinds. Authorities allege he filmed and adult female and a juvenile female in various stages of undress.

Jamal Gloe (Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis told 6 News the drone was found in a backyard near 64th and Michael Drive on Dec. 5. An SD card inside revealed more than anyone bargained for.

“Our people went over there, they were able to take that card out and find that there was more than one person that basically had been filmed through a window,” Davis said. “One was a 12-year-old girl and the other one was an adult female. I don’t know much about drones, but I’m told this one is fairly inexpensive. All he did was cover the light up.”

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators identified Gloe as the pilot.

“20 years ago, a peeping Tom had to be somewhat brazen, and today, not so much,” Davis said. “That’s not the case. You can be on the fourth floor of an apartment complex. You could be in a gated community. I’m not trying to scare anybody but just be aware that doesn’t give you the privacy it used to when you have devices like this.”

Davis said he hasn’t heard of any instances of a drone being used in this fashion in other jurisdictions. He said criminals will always find a way to misuse a piece of technology.

He adds that the innocent-looking device could carry serious charges if improperly used.

“A lot of people might be getting this, a great Christmas gift,” Davis said. “Just be aware of its uses. You have to be very careful what you use it for.”

Gloe was arrested Dec. 19. His bond is set at a quarter of a million dollars.

