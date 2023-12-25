Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided an update on a crash that happened...
Update: Two seriously injured in multiple-vehicle crash near Beresford
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Penitentiary lockdown follows threats against prison staff
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region.
Dakota News Now: Matters of State
Doppler Radar as of Noon on Christmas Eve.
Heavy Snowfall Likely for Some Christmas Day
Sunday Night's First Alert Forecast
Churches around area hold candlelight church services to celebrate Christmas