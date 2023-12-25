Avera Medical Minute
Portions of I-90 to close across South Dakota

Monday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota DOT is closing portions of I-90 due to blizzard-like conditions.

Interstate 90 (westbound and eastbound) will be closed from Mitchell (exit 332) to Wall (exit 110) on December 25th at 4:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. MT.

Interstate 90 (eastbound) from Rapid City (exit 67) to Wall (exit 110) is expected to close December 25th at 9 p.m. CT/8 p.m. MT.

Officials say No Travel Advisories (NTA) are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout the state.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, click here or dial 511.

