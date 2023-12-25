Avera Medical Minute
Where to discard your Christmas tree in Sioux Falls

Monday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls will provide a drop-off site for real trees, wreaths and garland starting December 26.

Residents can utilize one of two drop-off sites, including West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1015 East Chambers Street, just off North Cliff Avenue and North Lyon Boulevard, where access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard or from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard.

The sites will be open until January 7. Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The sites are free for residents of Sioux Falls, and Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties.

The sites are not available for organizations such as businesses, farms, nonprofits, churches, schools, and governmental entities. All lights, ornaments, decorations, and stands must be removed before dropping off the trees. Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble, and household garbage will not be accepted.

