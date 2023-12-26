Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Apple seeks a way in court to keep 2 of its best watches on shelves during bitter patent dispute

Apple suspended sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch amid a patent...
Apple suspended sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch amid a patent dispute.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Apple filed an emergency motion seeking court permission to begin selling two of its most popular watches again until a final decision on its broader appeal in a bitter patent dispute is decided.

The company cut off sales right before the Christmas holiday, and in a motion filed Tuesday, Apple said it would suffer “irreparable harm” if previous court orders remain for the two weeks that it said the U.S. International Trade Commission will take to respond to its appeal.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives estimates Apple’s holiday-season sales would be reduced by between $300 million and $400 million.

On Oct. 26, the ITC determined that Apple infringed on two patents owned by Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories, both U.S. companies. After a 60-day review, the ITC’s decision became final Tuesday, but the company had already pulled the watches from store shelves and removed them from its online sales lineup.

On Tuesday, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai let the ITC decision stand.

“After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC’s determination,” the office of the U.S. Trade representative said, meaning that the ITC decision officially went into effect Tuesday.

The Cupertino, California, tech giant stopped online sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 internet-connected watch Thursday in the U.S. after ITC rejected Apple’s bid to get around a late October order blocking the company from using some of technology underlying the blood oxygen measurement feature on the watches.

Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with blood oxygen measurement aren’t affected by the ITC order.

Apple contends that the ITC’s decision is based on multiple factual errors and that Masimo does not sell a competing product in the U.S. in “meaningful quantities” and would not suffer harm if the order is stayed.

Shares of Apple Inc. are down slightly on a day when the tech sector is one of the strongest in Tuesday trading.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
One Final First Alert Weather Day for Northern and Central South Dakota
One Final First Alert Weather Day for Northern and Central South Dakota
The conditions near SD Highway 44 near Lennox, where snow and sleet are coming down and making...
A look into the Christmas Day winter storm

Latest News

A crashed podcast was among the viral hits of 2023.
Year in review: Biggest viral moments
The burgers are coming!: DTSF Burger Battle returns
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said his country is being attacked from seven arenas....
Israeli officials claim they're fighting 'multi-arena war'