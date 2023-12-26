Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are offering a reward for information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of a missing Sac County man.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says a $2,000 reward has been posted for information leading to David Schultz, a Wall Lake, Iowa man who has been missing for over a month.

Anyone with information can contact the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 662-7127 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at (712) 262-1873. Late last week, the Sac County Crime Stoppers was reorganized and donations to the Crime Stoppers Fund can be made directly to the Iowa State Banks in Sac City, Odebolt and Lake View.

What we know about David Schultz’s disappearance.

Since Nov. 21, 2023, David Schultz has been missing. His semi-truck was found on a rural highway in northwest Iowa, its trailer filled with pigs he was transporting.

Searchers have scoured over 100,000 acres since the 53-year-old man’s disappearance, with his wife, Sarah, saying something must have gone wrong.

Authorities and witnesses have confirmed that David picked up the pigs at a hog confinement near Eagle Grove and left around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 20. He was driving his semi tractor-trailer

Shortly after, investigators say he can be seen on surveillance video at a truck stop east of Fort Dodge. David leaves the stop in his semi and heads west. But David didn’t arrive with the load of pigs on Nov. 21 in Sac City, Iowa, as expected.

Cell phone data shows his phone traveled to a rural intersection north of Sac City. Authorities found David’s truck at that intersection on Nov. 21 - with his cellphone and wallet still inside.

David’s wife reported him missing on Nov. 21 after learning he never reached the drop-off location.

