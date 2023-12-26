The burgers are coming!: DTSF Burger Battle returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 11th annual Downtown Burger Battle kicks off Jan. 1 and will continue through the month of January.

Burgers will be rated based on the following categories: flavor, patty, toppings, bun and presentation.

The 37 participating restaurants and their burgers are below. Visit 11th Annual Downtown Burger Battle for photos and restaurant details!

Downtown Burger Battle Entries

• Blarney Stone Pub: Star-Spangled Burger

An 8 oz. Beef Patty with Garlic Aoli, Lettuce & Sliced Pickles. Topped with American Cheese & Caramelized Onions. Drizzled with Rampart Sauce on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served with a Creamy Macaroni Salad or Choice of side.

• Boki European Street Food: Hot Cheetos® Cheesy Burger

8oz. Hand-patted Angus Burger topped with Hot Cheetos® and melted cheese curds. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, and caramelized pepper/onion. All finished with our signature sauce. Served on a buttery bun with fresh-cut fries.

• Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen: L.A. Chili Burger

Smashed Angus Patty, American Cheese, Beef Chili, Smoked Gouda, Pickles, Onion, Dijonaise, Look’s Brioche bun. Served with Kettle Chips.

• Brosia Bowl: Reuban Burger

Homemade patty on grilled marble rye bread smothered in housemade 1000 island dressing, grilled sauerkraut, and smoked gouda cheese. Served with choice of chips and served with Sriracha Aioli.

• CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar: The UnBrieable Burger by Sioux Falls CTE Academy and CRAVE

This burger blows the lid off ordinary. A juicy 7oz beef patty topped with creamy brie cheese, a decadent cherry merlot sauce and a puff pastry lid creates a luxurious yet playful take on the classic cheeseburger. Fresh arugula brings a peppery note to balance the rich, indulgent flavors while a soft brioche bun cradles it all.

• Crawfords: The Gold Standard

6oz Prime beef patty, jalapeno bacon, boursin cheese, peppadew jam, crispy onion straws, home-made rosemary ginger pickles, and arugula tossed with spicy vinaigrette served on ciabatta crusted with smoked mozzarella cheese served with house fried rosemary chips.

• DaDa Gastropub: Eleanor Friedburger

Crispy Prosciutto, Pimento Cheese Wiz, Horseradish Burger Aioli, Guinness Onions, House Pickles, Parmesan Crisp, House-made Sourdough Bun, Served with House Fries & DaDa Sauce.

• Falls Landing Bar & Grill: The Falls Monte

The Falls Monte our spin on the classic Monte Cristo. Choice beef burger patty top with bacon and jalapeño infused cream cheese. In-between 2 pieces of home-made french toast dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with raspberry sauce. Served with thin steak fries seasoned with cajun ranch seasoning and a side of cajun ranch sauce for dipping.

• Falls Overlook Cafe: The Overlook Burger

6 oz Chuck Beef Patty, topped with “Cowboy” Cream Cheese, Hot Pepper Jelly, Sweet Onion and Shredded Lettuce on a toasted Brioche Bun – served with kettle chips.

• Fernson Downtown feat. Wagoo Burger: The Wagoolicious

Two cheddar crusted 100% Local Wangus Beef Patties, Bacon Jam with Snow Eater Stout by Fernson Brewing Co., White & Yellow American Cheese, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Wagoo Signature Sauce, Lettuce, Brioche Bun

• Five Guys: Bacon Cheeseburger

All the Toppings: Mayo, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Ketchup, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms.

• Flying Santo Taco Bar: Flying Santo Steak Burger

The Flying Santo is proud to present this mouth watering hand-ground steak burger that throws tacos out of the ring and takes the belt for the month of January. The soft, fresh jalapeño-infused bun by Breadsmith is lathered with chipotle mayo. The delectable patty is topped with 2 layers of pepperjack cheese, our hand-made guacamole and pickled pink onions. Rounding out the burger is a thick slice of beefsteak tomato and for a knockout crunch, a layer of crisp cabbage. Its sidekick is a heaping handful of crispy Mexican cartwheels tossed in lime and seasoned with Tajin, giving them just the right punch of festive flavor.

• Glacial Lakes Distillery feat. Cheezy Noodle: Queso-Birria Burger

Angus Pattie topped with our signature Birria. This burger comes with all the fixin’s including chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, grilled onions, tomatoes and house made smoked queso. Served with a side of seasoned fries!

• Holiday Inn City Centre: The Stivale

This masterpiece features a meticulously handcrafted smash burger, expertly seared to perfection, on a delectable pretzel bun. Enhanced with savory bacon, a zesty house peppadew relish, finished with creamy fresh mozzarella and a sprinkle of micro cilantro. Served with your choice of crinkle cut or sweet potato fries.

• JL Beers Sioux Falls: Fiery Street Corn Burger

Ohh this burger is FIRE! We took our signature bun and a ¼ lb of fresh ground beef, topped it with a mix of fire roasted street corn, diced peppers & onions, a combination of cream and cheddar cheeses and threw in some Flamin’ Hot Cheetos®. We finished it off with a little serrano pepper sauce, lime juice and cilantro. Exploding with color and flavor, this burger is downright breathtaking.

• Josiah’s Coffeehouse: Smoky Cow-Tipper

1/3rd pound all beef patty topped with tangy bbq, smoked beef brisket, burnt end sausage, and shredded cheddar cheese all on a grilled potato roll.

• La Luna Cafe: Guaca-Bean Burger

This burger has a Latin touch with refried beans, crema, spicy guacamole salsa, a seasoned burger patty with cheese, and Salvadorian escabeche on the side.

• M.B. Haskett Delicatessen: Truffle, Mushroom & Gruyere Burger

5 oz patty using Berrybrook Farm’s free-range beef, topped with locally grown artisan mushrooms caramelized with onions, and topped with melted gruyere and truffled pecorino cheese on a house made brioche onion bun.

• MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub: The MacK

½ pound all beef patty served on top of a chiffonade of romaine, 2 slices of tomato, topped with 2 slices of American cheese, special sauce, and white pepper pickle and onion relish, on a brioche bun. The burger comes with fries and a side of our secret recipe Fry Sauce for dipping.

• Minervas: Root Beer Float Burger

Charbroiled Hadrickranch burger with frozen vanilla bean ice cream, rootbeer gastrique, and potato straws. Served with a side of fries.

• Monks Ale House: Monk’s Classic Double Burger

Two smashed certified angus beef patties, New School American Cheese, Duke’s special sauce, pickles and diced red onions on a toasted Martin’s potato roll.

• Ode to Food & Drinks: Pickled Fresh Burger

House ground Wagyu blend grilled to your liking on an stack of Ode’s Rosemary herbed pickles & brown butter mayo, topped with melted Swiss & a pile of fresh coriander bell pepper slaw on a toasted egg bun. Served with your choice side.

• Papa Woody’s: The Conquistador

1/3 lb. Black Angus Brisket/Chuck burger smothered with Shredded Beef Barbacoa, Diced Onions, Black Beans and Corn mix, and melted White Queso. A drizzle of Hot & Spicy Japanese Barbecue Sauce and a sprinkle of Cotija Cheese to finish. All served on a fresh Jalapeño Cheddar bun baked locally from our friends at BreadSmith! Paired with a side of Birrea sauce for dunking! Served with a serving of our crispy Cayenne Parmesan Flat Fries.

• Parker’s Bistro: Post Christmas Blues

Parker’s House Roll, Blue Cheese, Crispy Mushrooms, Apricot Jam, & Aioli.

• PAve: The Alanis Morissette

Two beef/steak blend smash patties, American cheese, mayo, roasted hatch chili salsa, on a gourmet brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

• Pizza Cheeks: Meatball Sliders

Pork & Beef Meatball, Pizza Sauce, Smoked Provolone, Arugula Pesto, Caesar Schmear, Mini Brioche Bun.

• Phillips Avenue Diner: Sweet Chili Burger

Tuxedo Sesame Bun, Angus Patty, Onion Bacon Jam, Pepper Slaw, Pepper Jack Cheese, Thai Aioli, Side of Sweet Potato Fries.

• Remedy Brewing Company: Beer Fed Beef Burger

Locally raised beef patty fed by Remedy Brewing spent grain, sundried tomato pesto aioli, tomato jam, burrata cheese, spicy balsamic, Queen Bee beer bread bun from Breadsmith. Served with a side of white cheddar mac and cheese.

• Roots of Brasil: Dona Braz Burger

Sul Americano Lamb Burger topped with Manchego cheese,Sweet n Spicy caramelized onions, Romesco aioli served on a Golden Plantain Bun with Pickles.

• Severance Brewing Company feat. Rudy M. Navarrete Tex Mex: The Spice is Right

Perk up those taste buds with a little Tex Mex flair! A spiced 1/3lb patty is smothered in Rudy’s signature enchilada sauce (aka Chili Gravy) sits atop cheddar cheese and a crisp flour shell. Topped with more cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, jalapeno and leaf lettuce, all sandwiched between a ball park bun. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

• Sunny Pizzeria at EightyOne Arcade Bar: The Presley Melt

1/3 pound all beef patty, crispy bacon shavings, creamy peanut butter and banana slices melted between two buttery pieces of texas toast and served with a side of ripple chips.

• Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen: Boss Hog Burger

A Toasted cornbread bun with a compound butter, garlic honey aioli topped with a blend of beef, short rib and brisket, andouille okra queso, smoked Tasso and whisky jalapeño battered onions rings with lettuce and tomato drizzled with hot honey served with a side of seasoned house chips.

• TommyJack’s Pub: A Damn ‘Gouda’ Burger

Our hand-crafted 1/4lb patty served on a toasted Breadsmith bun with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Spicy Pickles and our signature Special Sauce, served with fries.

• The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips: The Smoke Show

She’s a beut! A 7oz Sakura Farms Wagyu patty is seared just right and topped with smoky tomato bacon jam, melty smoked gouda, shredded lettuce, shaved onions and dill pickles. Enjoy this stunner on a buttery, toasty, sesame-seed potato bun lovingly coated in our extra-special sauce. Our bartenders suggest the Old Forester Single Barrel Old Fashioned as the perfect pairing to enhance and round out the flavors.

• Wileys: Birria Smash Burger

Two Chuck Brisket Blend Smash Patties, Pepper Jack Cheese, Birria (stewed beef in chilli and spices), Seasoned Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, Avacado Salsa, Shredded Romain Lettuce, Stacked on a Chili Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Tortilla Chips and side.

• Windy City Bites: The Irie Ting Burger

The Irie Ting Burger is marinated in a spicy jerk rub, grilled with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, shaved carrots and arugula then smothered in a sweet mango sauce. Served on a Hawaiian Bun with a side of Jerk Fries.

• Woodgrain Brewing Company feat. Southern Perfection BBQ: Smokehouse Brisket Cabernet Burger

A cold-smoked 1/2 lb. patty made from a custom blend of brisket and chuck, covered with a Cabernet Sauvignon cheese sauce, topped with sharp cheddar, red onion, pickles, romaine lettuce, tomato, and house-made Southern Perfection Burger Sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of house-seasoned pork rinds.

