Extreme weather causes cancellations at Rapid City airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rapid City Regional Airport announced Tuesday that most flights scheduled for Dec. 26 were canceled due to the weather.

In a post shared on social media, the airport urged, “Do not come to the airport unless absolutely necessary.”

The post stated that travelers who need help rebooking should contact their airlines because the airport cannot assist with rebooking.

