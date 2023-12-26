Avera Medical Minute
Extreme weather causes cancellations at Rapid City airport

Monday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rapid City Regional Airport announced Tuesday that most flights scheduled for Dec. 26 were canceled due to the weather.

In a post shared on social media, the airport urged, “Do not come to the airport unless absolutely necessary.”

The post stated that travelers who need help rebooking should contact their airlines because the airport cannot assist with rebooking.

