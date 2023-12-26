Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First responders sent to semi rollover Christmas Eve near Spencer, IA

(n/a)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A semi rollover Christmas Eve sent an Iowa man to the hospital.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the rollover happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 71 north of Spencer, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office believes the driver of the semi, Ronald Peters of Rembrandt, Iowa, was reaching over to the passenger seat when he went off the road and into the median. Authorities say Peters attempted to get the semi back on the road but was unable to.

The semi and its trailer ended up on its side with Peters trapped inside. Authorities say first responders were able to get Peters out and he was sent to a local hospital.

The semi is considered a total loss after the rollover.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
One Final First Alert Weather Day for Northern and Central South Dakota
First Alert Weather Day Continues for Northern and Central South Dakota
The conditions near SD Highway 44 near Lennox, where snow and sleet are coming down and making...
A look into the Christmas Day winter storm

Latest News

The blood drive event is a competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls...
Heroes Behind the Badges off to strong start
One Final First Alert Weather Day for Northern and Central South Dakota
First Alert Weather Day Continues for Northern and Central South Dakota
The burgers are coming!: DTSF Burger Battle returns
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz