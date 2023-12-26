Heroes Behind the Badges off to strong start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 28th annual Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is off to a strong start!

The blood drive event is a competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Donors can designate their donation to the department of their choice.

The Community Blood Bank hopes to see great numbers of donors coming out to support this amazing blood drive event.

After the official kickoff at Tinner’s on Friday, the following is the current standing:

SF Fire: 165

SF Police: 102

Below are locations and times to donate:

Wednesday, December 27 Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe’ (41st St. & Grange Ave.) between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket, and a free meal certificate, compliments of Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe’.

Wednesday, December 27 Texas Roadhouse (4307 W. Empire Pl.) between 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucer, (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket, and a Texas Roadhouse Sidekick certificate.

Thursday, December 28 Hy-Vee (37th St. & Minnesota Ave.) between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, Texas Roadhouse Sidekick, and (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket.

Thursday, December 28 Hy-Vee (E. 10th St.) between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, and (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket.

Friday, December 29 Firehouse Subs (West 41st St.) between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket, and a free sub, compliments of Firehouse Subs of Sioux Falls.

Friday, December 29 Firehouse Subs (East Arrowhead Pkwy.) between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket, and a free sub, compliments of Firehouse Subs of Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, January 2 GreatLIFE (Willow Run) between 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, Texas Roadhouse Sidekick, and (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket.

Tuesday, January 2 Midwest Communications (500 S. Phillips Ave.) between 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcakes’s voucher, Texas Roadhouse Sidekick, and a Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket.

Tuesday, January 2 Washington Pavilion (301 S. Main Ave.) between 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, Texas Roadhouse Sidekick, and (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket.

Thursday, January 4 JJ’s Wine & Spirits (3300 W. 57th St.) between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, $10 JJ’s gift card, and (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket.

Friday, January 5 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Headquarters (39th St. & Minnesota Ave.) between 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, Texas Roadhouse Sidekick, and (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket.

Friday, January 5 Sioux Falls Police Department (320 W. 4th St.) between 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, Texas Roadhouse Sidekick, and (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket.

Saturday, January 6 Remedy Brewing Co. (401 E. 8th St.) between 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Click HERE to schedule a donation appointment for this event. *All who donate receive an event t-shirt, Oh My Cupcake’s voucher, (2) Sioux Falls Skyforce game ticket, and a “pint coin” redeemable for your fav. brew compliments of Remedy Brewing Co.

In addition to these donation events, you can donate at Sanford (1305 W. 18th St., Main Hospital Lobby), Avera (1301 S. Cliff Ave., Plaza 2, Fourth Floor) or the Community Blood Bank Dawley Farm Donor Center (1035 S. Highline Pl). See times or schedule your appointment here.

