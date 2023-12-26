Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - That’s one way to get to where you need to go on Tuesday with the extremely icy conditions!

Austin Benjamin sent us this video showing that the streets in downtown Bismarck have enough ice on them to lace up some ice skates and glide around!

Take a look at all our viewer-submitted photos and videos from the ice storm and submit your own here.

Check the latest road conditions here, a list of closings and delays here and the latest weather information here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.