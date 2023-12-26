Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck

Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck(Austin Benjamin)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - That’s one way to get to where you need to go on Tuesday with the extremely icy conditions!

Austin Benjamin sent us this video showing that the streets in downtown Bismarck have enough ice on them to lace up some ice skates and glide around!

Take a look at all our viewer-submitted photos and videos from the ice storm and submit your own here.

Check the latest road conditions here, a list of closings and delays here and the latest weather information here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Sanford's Wellness Center provides indoor equipment, courts, track and pool
Setting realistic fitness goals for 2024
Ringneck Energy back at full production after explosion
Ringneck Energy back at full production after explosion
Woman celebrates 50 years as SWO Tribal Health Coordinator
Woman celebrates 50 years as SWO Tribal Health Coordinator
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots
FILE - Potential voters gathered at the La Quinta Inn Conference Center in Davenport, Iowa to...
WATCH LIVE AT 3:30PM: Vivek Ramaswamy holds town hall in Marcus, IA