Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kasib Powell likes his Skyforce and expects another deep playoff run

Skyforce have the talent to be post season team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce were off to a really good start before the showcase despite constant movement with their roster from Miami.

They’d won 8 of their first 13 games and have been fun to watch when they’ve played at the Pentagon.

And Head Coach Kasib Powell is excited about the talent on this year’s squad.

Skyforce Head Coach Kasib Powell says, “This a very versatile group. It’s going to be a tough group to guard, a tough group to play against. I think this could be a really good defensive team. This year we want to up our ante a little bit on the offensive end and score more points. Lead the league is assists. But I think we have the team to do it. I think we have the team to go on a deep run again like we did last year.”

The Force are among the league leaders in shooting percentage (47.5%) and 3-point shooting (38 percent) as a team.

They are averaging 115 points per game and for the most part have been a very entertaining team. They resume the regular season Thursday night at Santa Cruz.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of I-90 to close across South Dako
Portions of I-90 to close across South Dakota
One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the...
UPDATE: Owner of Mitchell Roofing & Siding arrested after ATF raid
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Jeff Thurn, a former radio host in the Sioux Falls area, is facing fraud charges.
Former Sioux Falls area radio host indicted for wire fraud
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
Kasib Powell thinks Skyforce have talent to make post season run
Kasib Powell says Skyforce have the talent to make another post season run
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her vast basketball skills to SDSU next year
SDSU women's basketball is looking to bounce back in Summit League play after a non-conference...
Jackrabbits looking to shake off tough non-conference schedule ahead of Summit League play