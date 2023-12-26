Kasib Powell likes his Skyforce and expects another deep playoff run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce were off to a really good start before the showcase despite constant movement with their roster from Miami.

They’d won 8 of their first 13 games and have been fun to watch when they’ve played at the Pentagon.

And Head Coach Kasib Powell is excited about the talent on this year’s squad.

Skyforce Head Coach Kasib Powell says, “This a very versatile group. It’s going to be a tough group to guard, a tough group to play against. I think this could be a really good defensive team. This year we want to up our ante a little bit on the offensive end and score more points. Lead the league is assists. But I think we have the team to do it. I think we have the team to go on a deep run again like we did last year.”

The Force are among the league leaders in shooting percentage (47.5%) and 3-point shooting (38 percent) as a team.

They are averaging 115 points per game and for the most part have been a very entertaining team. They resume the regular season Thursday night at Santa Cruz.

