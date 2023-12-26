Meadow Barn at Country Orchards to host Bourbon and Bacon Social

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In January, The Meadow Barn in Harrisburg will host an event that perfectly blends the taste of bacon goodies with a selection of over 80 bourbons.

The Bourbon and Bacon Social takes place on January 20 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets include a specialty welcome cocktail, bourbon sampling, live music, bacon-themed appetizers and bonus spirits fro local distilleries.

Non-bourbon tickets are also available as well to enjoy the music and food and full bar.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.