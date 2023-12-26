Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Meadow Barn at Country Orchards to host Bourbon and Bacon Social

(WILX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In January, The Meadow Barn in Harrisburg will host an event that perfectly blends the taste of bacon goodies with a selection of over 80 bourbons.

The Bourbon and Bacon Social takes place on January 20 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets include a specialty welcome cocktail, bourbon sampling, live music, bacon-themed appetizers and bonus spirits fro local distilleries.

Non-bourbon tickets are also available as well to enjoy the music and food and full bar.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of I-90 to close across South Dako
Portions of I-90 to close across South Dakota
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
One Final First Alert Weather Day for Northern and Central South Dakota
One Final First Alert Weather Day for Northern and Central South Dakota
The conditions near SD Highway 44 near Lennox, where snow and sleet are coming down and making...
A look into the Christmas Day winter storm

Latest News

Joy Collective Yoga to host New Year’s Day yoga brunch
Joy Collective Yoga to host New Year’s Day yoga brunch
A day to remember the fallen, and honor service members.
Local military organizations discuss National Wreaths Across America Day
Washington Pavilion’s Live & Local series to feature Andrea Ross
Washington Pavilion’s Live & Local series to feature Andrea Ross
Mighty Corson Art Players to present ‘Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner’
Mighty Corson Art Players to present ‘Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner’