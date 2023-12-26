Mission brings Christmas joy for both those in need and volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — A lot of kids woke up Monday morning the same way many of us did growing up on Christmas — to the sight of a bunch of shiny, neatly wrapped Christmas gifts under a giant tree, brightening up the living room.

Mary Brandsma was one of those “lucky” kids, as she calls herself, and for the last 19 years, she’s been one of those parents.

But not this Christmas morning.

“My Ex and I are separated and my kids are with him in Missouri with his parents and cousins and family,” Brandsma said. “So, I was by myself this year.”

It marked the first time in her 51 years she woke up on Christmas morning alone in her house, and the first time she wasn’t around her daughters, age 17 and 20, on the holiday.

But Brandsma made darn sure she wouldn’t be alone for long.

She decided to spend her time around kids who don’t get the magical Christmas experience because their parents and guardians don’t have the means to buy any presents.

“I knew it was going to be hard,” Brandsma said. “But knowing I was going to go to church and volunteer and help somebody get the gifts that they need want, it made me glad. It made me happy.”

Brandsma one of 120 volunteers at the Union Gospel Mission’s annual event that provided any human being that came free food and clothes. And, for their kids, three free toys — from bicycles to Barbies. Instead of having mysteries to unwrap, these kids got to pick their presents.

For each customer, the day started with a church service and hot meal at the UGM’s chapel on Eight Street near downtown. After that, those interested could walk a block down the street to the other UGM building that houses a clothing store and massive room full of toys.

“Kids and moms and dads can come here and get blessed, and they don’t have to worry about going and shopping when they have nothing,” UGM volunteer coordinator Laura Thompson said.

Many of the 600 people that went through are homeless or experiencing a rough patch in life.

“Especially when the holidays hit, it’s hard,” Thompson said. “Hard times. Some of them, they’re away from their family or different family things that go on. For some, there’s trauma. There’s a lot of emotions.

“So, being able to come here and feel that love and kindness is huge. Because, yeah, they just feel by themselves, but here we’re like, ‘welcome, here, come on in,’ and we just welcome them.”

Brandsma was not on Thompson’s list of volunteers for the event before the day started. But, she heard about the event via social media and decided to show up.

There were enough volunteers that each family unit that walked through — whether it was a single person or parents with eight kids — was provided a volunteer to show them around and help them pick out a certain amount of items allotted for each man, woman, or child.

Kids were given one jacket, two shirts, two pants, one pair of snow pants, one pajama set, two pairs of socks, two pairs of underwear, one hat, and two gloves. But, their last stop was the holy grail — the toy room.

Thompson — whose husband, son, daughter, and daughter’s fiance all joined her to make the day a family affair — said her favorite part of the event is watching the long, tired, impatient looks of patrons as they stand and wait in line become beaming smiles once they’ve picked up their load and exit to a cheerful “Merry Christmas” by a volunteer holding the door for them.

“By the end, they’re excited, they’re thankful, and they just have this bag full of stuff,” Thompson said.

Asked what her most prevailing of the day, Thompson said, “Joy. It’s the joy. You’re going to make me cry right now.

“I mean, I couldn’t sleep last night, just knowing that families are going to come, and we get to just show them love and care for them. And, the love from Jesus and the joy, it just keeps coming, and people are blessed, and we don’t want anything from them. We just want to give to them today.”

Brandsma was randomly assigned Ivan, an eight-year-old boy. He was, as you’d expect, quiet and shy at first. But it didn’t take long for both of their faces to brighten.

“He was excited, he was all over looking for things and the smile on his face was priceless,” Brandsma said, her voice quivering as she held back tears. “It chokes me up a little bit.”

She found the experience “humbling,” and it left her feeling grateful for what she’s had her whole life.

“Growing up, we had the opportunity to have Santa Claus visit, and we had family and we had friends and many gifts and large meals. And, you know, (Ivan) probably didn’t have anything when he woke up, except he woke up and to come here and get all these gifts today. It made him really happy.”

Life since March, when she separated from her husband, has been emotional and difficult for Brandsma. But, her friends in the congregation at Celebrate church “have been really nice to me and helped me a lot and I wanted to pay it forward and continue to do that.

”Paying it forward and doing the right thing and helping others in need is a big plus to the holiday season for me, and anybody going through what I’m going through,” Brandsma said. “I’m glad I was able to do it.”

She said that had she not come to Union Gospel Mission to volunteer, she would have just sat at home and watched TV alone. She’ll get to see her daughters tomorrow, as long as the weather and roads permit and they make it home.

“I’m going to hug them hard and tight and probably cry,” Brandsma said. “And, they’ll probably be like, “Mom, get off me! Leave me alone!’

“But I’m going to let them know how grateful I am that they’re a part of my life.”

