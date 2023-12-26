The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Being the new kid in school can be hard, yet Katie Vasecka had an easier time than she expected when moving New Prague, Minnesota, to Tea four years ago. “I really liked the school. It was a nice move, everybody included me right away, so it was pretty easy I’d say.” Vasecka says.

Turned out Katie was a problem for everyone who had to play the Titans. “(She brings) a lot of buckets! No she brings just this competitiveness. We like to call it this quiet competitiveness us and the coaching staff we talk about it. You wouldn’t think it because she’s not a beat your chest player or anything like that, but anything we do she wants to win.” Tea Head Coach Adam Schorzmann says.

With a mom who played basketball in college, and a 6-1 frame, Katie had a polished game and was already playing varsity as an 8th grader. “I really like to drive and go to the hoop. I guess partly it comes from my height. I can get shots up over a lot of people. But also I do work on all my moves and shots a lot.” Vasecka says.

Moving to Tea as a freshman it was important to show just how good a teammate she was in addition to being a player. “The ability to be humble. She wants to include everybody. And you don’t really see that a ton in this day and age with social media and everything. She’s done a great job of including everybody and being a great teammate.” Schorzmann says.

Over the last four years Vasecka has averaged more than 19 points and seven rebounds per game.

Though it gave Katie plenty of college options she ultimately signed to go to South Dakota State. “Well I like it’s close to home. The basketball program is going to fit like how I play and then I have a lot of teammates from my summer ball team that are going there so that will be fun!” Katie says.

Because the new kids in town has come to feel at home!

In Tea, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.