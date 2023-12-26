Avera Medical Minute
Over 40 crashes in Minnesota, North Dakota in 24 hours

By Ashlyn Hill
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Valley News Live) - Beginning December 25th, 2023, both the Minnesota State Patrol and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have responded to over 40 crashes combined in total as of Tuesday, December 26th, 2023.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol covered 23 crashes since Monday morning in the SE region according to officials, with three of those crashes involving non-life threatening injuries.

In Minnesota, MSP says they responded to 21 crashes in the NW and WC region with one of those being non-life threatening.

For more information on travel updates, visit our road conditions page.

