Tea based non-profit provides education, healthcare in Haiti

By Mark Brim
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bruce Blumer is co-founder of Haiti Alive. Since his first visit in 2008 he has done a lot of work to benefit the people of Haiti, and a fair amount of that work he has done from his home in Tea, SD.

“My first trip to Haiti was in 2008, and we met this young man. He was an orphan who had a dream of becoming a doctor, and so with our church in Mitchell, we started him, Dr. William, in medical school. My second trip to Haiti was in 2010 and that was a pretty momentous year because that was the year of the big earthquake,” said Blumer.

After returning home in 2010, he knew he wanted to do something. His ministry started out small, giving out scholarships, food, and medical supplies. In 2017, his vision expanded.

“In 2017, I had this incredibly naive idea that we should build a school and we had been giving a lot of money for scholarships and so, I thought we should just build a school. Well, it’s better to be naive than smart, but we started this school,” Blumer said.

Since 2018, the school has grown so much that they’ve added another level and had a bus shipped in from Florida. In addition to that, they’re building a village for women and children.

“Well, we just started out and this family and other donors sent money for homes and now, we’ve built over fifty homes. So, we have over 50 families that have a safe and clean place to live,” said Blumer.

Since 2010, they’ve put on a yearly Christmas program for children.

“It’s just fun seeing the kids have a great day. They’re being fed, they’re being joyful, we’re sharing the love of Christ with them, and it’s just a great opportunity to say we enjoy that celebration in the United States. They should be able to enjoy a day of celebration there. It’s really focused on the kids,” according to Blumer.

Blumer’s message this Christmas: Do good, somewhere.

“I just encourage people to do good somewhere, get connected where you’re really interested in. If it’s feeding ministry, go to Feeding South Dakota or Kids Against Hunger. If you’re interested in homelessness, then work with the Bishop Dudley House or work with other housing organizations. Do good somewhere, wherever you’re called that’s passionate about what you’re supporting,” said Blumer.

Learn more about Haiti Alive: https://haitialive.org

