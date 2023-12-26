Avera Medical Minute
Wings Gymnastics camps keep kids active in the winter

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wings Gymnastics Academy is hosting multiple camps this week that provide an opportunity to introduce young children to the sport, including a holiday party and a Try It Day.

On December 28, the Lil Wings Holiday camp begins at 9 a.m. The camp is open to little ones ages 2-5 years and runs until noon. Registration is $38 per child with one snack provided.

That same day, Wings Gymnastics Academy will host four sessions of a Try It Day. The camps are open to children walking-age to 4 years old. For only $10, participants can get a full class.

More information and registration can be found here.

